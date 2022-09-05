Unimed Campinas resumes face-to-face ‘Saúde Toda Vida’ for those over 55 years old





After remaining two years with online-only activities due to the pandemic, the Saúde Toda Vida Program, offered free of charge by Unimed Campinas, is back at Clube Fonte São Paulo in face-to-face format starting tomorrow (Monday, 5th).

The initiative, now in a hybrid model, targets men and women over 55 years of age, to whom it offers a series of face-to-face and online activities that focus on the health of the body and mind, integral well-being, socialization and the quality of life. The program is open to new participants, who can register directly at Clube Fonte São Paulo every day from 8 am to 10:30 am, except on Tuesdays.

There are three options for in-person and online physical activities offered throughout the week: adapted gymnastics, yoga and choreographic dance. For those who also want to exercise their mind, memory and concentration, there are meditation classes, theater with role-playing practices, a reading club, a choir and memory workshops.

As the focus of the program is well-being, there is no lack of lectures on issues related to health in the Third Age. Topics such as healthy aging, care to prevent falls, sexuality and strokes in the elderly are part of the program. Activities with an artistic-cultural focus are also offered.

At least until the pandemic is fully overcome, the Saúde Toda Vida Program will maintain, in online format, the “Grande Encontro”, dedicated to the socialization of participants. Currently, the activity is held fortnightly and includes lectures and artistic and cultural presentations, in addition to dances.

How to participate

Being part of Saúde Toda Vida is simple. Just go to the headquarters of Clube Fonte São Paulo from 8 am to 10:30 am, except on Tuesdays; or send a WhatsApp to the number (19) 99972-9052; or still or register through the website https://www.unimedcampinas.com.br/institucional/responsabilidade-social/saude-toda-vida. The club’s headquarters are located at Rua José Paulino, 2138, Vila Itapura. Additional information can be obtained by calling (19) 3735-7059 or 3735-7738.

About Lifetime Health

The Saúde Toda Vida Program has been in existence since 1999 and is offered free of charge to men and women over 55, Unimed customers and non-customers. Currently, there are more than 400 active participants, most of them women, and more than 5,000 elderly people have benefited in the last 24 years.