United Kingdom sets new prime minister this Monday | World

The result of the election for Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is scheduled to be announced this Monday (5) around 8:30 am Brasília time.

The final race for the next Conservative Party leader and, consequently, the next prime minister was between Foreign Minister Liz Truss and former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak.

See below what are the steps in the transfer of the position between Boris Johnson and the winner.

How the election works

The leader of the Conservative Party, which has a majority in the British parliament, also assumes the post of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Several rounds of voting are held among conservative deputies. In each of them, the less voted ones are eliminated from the dispute. This phase took place in July.

In the final stage, between the two finalist candidates, all party members can participate in the choice and votes are sent by post.

The result of the mail-in vote of all party members is to be announced at 8:30 am Brasília time on Monday, September 5th.

2 of 2 Balmoral Palace, Scotland — Photo: Stuart Yeates from Oxford, UK – Flickr/via Wikicommons Balmoral Palace, Scotland — Photo: Stuart Yeates from Oxford, UK – Flickr/via Wikicommons

On Tuesday (6), in a break with tradition, the appointment of the new prime minister will not take place at Buckingham Palace in London. It will take place at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth spends her summers.

The 96-year-old monarch has had to scale back her public appearances this year due to episodic mobility issues and will not be traveling to London.

Johnson is expected to make a statement outside Downing Street on Tuesday morning before traveling to Scotland to present his resignation to the Queen, expected around noon (7am ET).

The winner of the election will meet with the Queen and be officially invited to form a government.

Once the new prime minister has been appointed, the Court Circular, the official record of royal engagements, will record that “the prime minister kissed hands on appointment”.

Queen Elizabeth had 14 prime ministers during her 70-year reign.

The new prime minister returns to London to deliver a speech in Downing Street at around 4pm (12pm GMT).

The new prime minister will nominate a cabinet and the new team of ministers will meet on Wednesday morning before the new prime minister arrives at the House of Commons, where he will undergo a hearing with opposition leader Keir Starmer, of the Labor Party.

The video and podcast below explain the scandals that led to Boris Johnson’s resignation: