Vanderlan says that Palmeiras is confident of a comeback and a spot in the Libertadores final: “Group closed” | palm trees

Palmeiras performed again this Sunday, leaving the Brasileirão aside and thinking exclusively about the search for the third spot in the Libertadores final in a row.

For that, Verdão will have to beat Athletico by a difference of one goal to force the decision on penalties or two to qualify in normal time. In the first game of the semifinal, played in Curitiba, Hurricane won 1-0.

Vanderlan comments on the climate at Palmeiras on the eve of the Libertadores decision

Holder in the draw against Bragantino for the Brasileirão, the side Vanderlan said that the squad maintains confidence in a turn in the dispute for a place in the decision.

– Trust is the same. We’ve been through difficult games and we know what we have to do to get there. The whole group is closed, confident and with the same purpose of reaching another Libertadores final.

– It is a very good moment for me, I feel that I have the confidence of Abel, the coaching staff, my teammates. I’ve been playing good games, evolving, which is the most important thing, and managing to help the Palmeiras team – said the side.

For next Tuesday’s match, Palmeiras will not be able to count on midfielder Danilo, who is serving the second game of suspension after being punished for expulsion against Atlético-MG, in the quarterfinals.

Midfielder Raphael Veiga is still recovering from a sprained right ankle, suffered in the match played at Arena da Baixada last week. Verdão, by the way, used only three holders in the confrontation against Bragantino, valid for the Brasileirão.

Palmeiras and Athletico will face each other next Tuesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo. Verdão needs to win by at least one goal difference to take the decision to penalties. A victory by two or more goals difference qualifies Palmeiras for the final without the need for alternate kicks.

