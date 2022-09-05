Vasco agrees to hire coach Jorginho to continue the season

Jorginho has already reached a personal agreement with Vasco and is only waiting for bureaucracy to be announced

O Vasco agreed this Sunday (4) to hire the coach jorginho for the season’s sequel.

The information on the negotiation between the parties was first disclosed by the profile Arena Cruzmaltinaand the success was confirmed by the ESPN.

According to the report, the coach already has a personal agreement with the team, and is now just waiting for formal bureaucracy to be announced.

The tendency is for Cruzmaltino to make the hiring of the commander official in the next few hours.

He arrives at the place of the fixed assistant Emílio Farowho was at the head of the cast on an interim basis.

Jorginho has been without a club since he was recently sacked by Atlético-GO.

This will be your 3rd visit to São Januário. Previously, he led the team from 2015 to 2016 and then into 2018.

In 2016, by the way, the coach was champion of the Carioca Championship by the Colina team.

Now, he takes over Vasco in 4th Serie B placement, with 45 spots. The team has 4 goals ahead of the Londoncurrent 5th.