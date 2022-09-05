Vasco is close to announcing the hiring of coach Jorginho | Vasco



Rio – An old acquaintance of Vasco’s fans, Jorginho is close to being announced as the new coach of the Rio de Janeiro club. According to information from the portal “globoesporte.com”, the sporting director, Paulo Bracks, and CEO of SAF do Vasco, Luiz Mello, met with the coach last week, and left the arrangement well underway.

Jorginho, 58, has already been at Vasco as a player and coach. As an athlete, he was part of the Brazilian and Mercosur champion squad in 2020. As a coach, he managed the club on two occasions. The first was in 2015 and 2016. The four-time world champion commanded Cruzmaltino in the second round of the 2015 Brazilian and almost saved the team from a relegation that was practically decreed in the first part of the competition. The following year, he was champion of Rio de Janeiro and gained access to Serie A. His second spell was in 2018 and lasted only 10 games.

If he returns to the Rio de Janeiro club, Jorginho will again have the mission of leading Cruzmaltino in Serie A. There are only ten games left to the end of the competition and the team occupies the fourth place. The hiring of a coach has been under consideration by the club for a few weeks, but it became more necessary after Vasco lost three of the last four games.

Jorginho’s last job was at Atlético-GO. The coach put Dragão in the South American semifinals and took the team to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. However, the bad campaign in Serie A (Atletico-GO is in the relegation zone) ended up making his stay until the end of the season not possible.