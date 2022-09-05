VIDEO: 18-year-old dies after being stabbed by robber, in DF | Federal District

An 18-year-old man died after being stabbed during a robbery in Samambaia, in the Federal District. This Friday (2), Bernardo Brasil Peres was with his girlfriend, in a square on block 208 of the region, when he was approached by a criminal ( see video above ).

The case is investigated by the Civil Police as robbery – robbery followed by death.. As of the last update to this post, no suspects had been arrested or identified.

Security cameras in the region recorded the moment of the crime, which took place around 10 pm, near a public school. The images show that two men passed near the place where Bernardo was with his girlfriend.

Bernardo Brasil Peres died of robbery, in DF

One of the suspects, armed with a knife, approached the victims. The record shows that, with the fright, Bernardo’s girlfriend fell to the ground and he was hit by a knife blow..

The video also shows that the criminal took the objects of the victims, which were on the table in the square. In another image, it is possible to see that the robber and the other man who was with him run after the crime.

Double suspected of killing and robbing Bernardo Brasil Peres, in Samambaia, DF

The Civil Police reported that Bernardo was stabbed in the chest. He was taken to the Taguatinga Regional Hospital (HRT), but could not resist.

The young man lived in Águas Claras and had gone to Samambaia to take his girlfriend home. Bernardo was buried this Sunday (4), at Campo da Esperança Cemetery, in Asa Sul.

The young man, according to family members, recently finished high school. He was a student at a military school in the capital.