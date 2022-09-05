Vtor Pereira says he is worried about Renato Augusto and regrets Corinthians embezzlement

This Sunday, Corinthians drew 2-2 with Internacional at Neo Química Arena, in a game valid for the Brazilian Championship. Balbuena and Yuri Alberto scored goals for Timão. After the final whistle, Vítor Pereira gave a press conference and regretted the lack of creation in the second half. The Portuguese coach highlighted the number of absences to explain the team’s offensive failures.

“I ask: with all these people outside, how can we keep the creations? If we had Renato, Maycon or Du, we would have the chance to create more. Renato has a knee problem. First he hurt one, then the other, and now he’s having trouble recovering from the injury. He is a fundamental player for us and with him the team improves. Both with him and with Maycon and Du, who despite not being a passing player, has moves that bring us creations. Adson also gives us breeding, Júnior Moraes too, who has been away for I don’t know how much longer”, said the coach.

The coach could not count on Renato Augusto. Corinthians shirt 8 felt swelling in the calf due to trauma and was absent in this Sunday’s duel. Vítor Pereira was sincere and said he was worried about the midfielder’s recovery for the confrontation against Fluminense, the return game of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, on September 15, at Neo Química Arena.

“Honestly, I’m worried. I hope he is well for the game against Fluminense, but it’s no use being well, but without physical conditions. Unfortunately we had this list of casualties, I can’t do miracles. This is the reality”, said the Corinthians coach.

Vítor Pereira also analyzed the substitutions he made in midfield. The coach promoted the entry of Mateus Vital, Roni and Cantillo during the duel against Internacional. The coach was sincere and said that athletes are not used to playing offensively and that there is a lack of squad for changes in attack during the game.

“Right now, the problem is that there is no squad, when the team starts to fall, we want to move but there is no one to put in. I don’t want to criticize the players, but both Cantillo, Roni and Xavier are players who are not used to playing offensively, they are containment players”, said the coach.

Corinthians will have a free week to train. Timão returns to the field next Sunday, at 4pm. The alvinegro club faces São Paulo for the Brazilian Championship. The Majestic will take place in Morumbi.

