“We fight, separate and come back…”; Gusttavo Lima and Andressa Suita talk about relationship and the sertanejo declares himself to be his wife

Andressa Suita and Gusttavo Lima are part of the famous couples that people like the most. This past Sunday (4), the countryman, when taking the new stage of Buteco held in the city of Goiânia, the singer, in addition to having celebrated his birthday with the public and his family, was surprised by his wife with his newest beautiful look. . She went back to being blonde, taking the countryman to delirium.

“I’ve told you about 10 times that you blonde… look at your eyes as they are, so shining…”, the singer melted. “So glowing because I can see you, right?”, she said. “I like you blonde, baby, the way I met you, the way I fell in love!”declared the super passionate singer when he saw his wife showing up to wish congratulations and to say hi to the audience.

“We are a couple who fight, we have our disagreements as a couple, but we are human beings above all. We fight, separate, come back and that’s life. We love each other and have a beautiful family. Who has never separated? But when there’s love, just a few things, we come back”said the ambassador.

Gusttavo and Andressa met in 2012, when the singer was in another phase of his life, but at his peak with some songs that rocked the country’s festivals in the rhythm of arrocha. Andressa at the time was blonde, a detail that she won over the country people. After years of marriage and with some controversies involving the brief separation of the couple, Gusttavo and Andressa now live happily, but in a more restrained way than in previous years.