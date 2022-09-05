Currently, it is still not possible to contract the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan due to the lack of regulation.

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Nubank has a new function for paying bills: understand!

In the month of September, the consigned loan must be contracted by beneficiaries of the Auxílio Brasil Program. In short, the main advantage of this type of loan should be the low interest rates. Below, check out all the details and advantages that this credit should have.

What are the advantages of taking the Auxílio Brasil consignment?

With the payroll loan, the program benefits will be able to borrow an amount from banks or finance companies, and authorize the monthly discount referring to the installments directly in the benefit. That is, the government must deduct the amount of the R$ 400 installment (average amount of Auxílio Brasil), which the beneficiary earns monthly.

The discount will be made before the beneficiary receives the amount. This is precisely why the payroll loan is one of the cheapest loans on the market. This happens because interest rates are defined according to the risk assumed by the bank. And in this case, payments are guaranteed, reducing risks, and interest as well.

Even so, Auxílio Brasil families who want to ask for the consignment, need to do a lot of research before closing the deal. This is said, because there are many financial companies that are doing pre-registration simulations, with interest up to 3 times higher than those charged in this modality.

Currently, it is not possible to contract the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan due to the lack of regulation. That is, because of the set of rules that must define, for example, a limit of fees and interest that can be charged. In order to avoid abuse and keep rates within the standard charged by the market, see below for the average values.

What are the advantages of the Inter Gold card?

Average interest on payroll for civil servants: 1.66% per month;

Average interest on payroll for INSS retirees and pensioners: 1.96% per month;

Average interest on payroll for private sector workers: 2.47% per month;

Interest charged in simulations for beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil: from 3.29% per month to 5.85% per month.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.