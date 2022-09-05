what causes and how to prevent flare-ups and inflammation

Much like a bad flu, sinusitis affects one in eight people worldwide and leaves the cheek bones inflamed, causing facial discomfort and heaviness, nasal congestion, coughing, sneezing and discharge for more than five years. days.

This is the fifth most frequent cause of antibiotic consumption, according to the AAO-HNSF (American Academy of Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery).

In addition to the above symptoms, the person affected by sinusitis may have:

toothaches

pain behind the eyes;

yellowish or greenish mucus,

very tired;

fever.

This inflammation in the sinuses can be generated by bacteria, viruses and also by rhinitis, and cause a lot of discomfort.

But there are ways to prevent the onset of it, the resulting crises, the intensity of pain and still prevent it from becoming chronic.

How to prevent sinusitis from attacking

Write down the tips below to have a healthier life in the cold and avoid the onset of sinusitis:

1. Nasal wash with saline solution:

It is one of the best preventive and therapeutic measures, as it removes both particles that can trigger rhinitis and microorganisms that can determine infections. It also relieves symptoms and accelerates the recovery of ciliary mucus, which acts on the airway defense mechanism. To carry out the procedure, it is necessary to fill a syringe with 0.9% saline solution and inject it into the nostrils with a certain pressure;

2. Environmental hygiene:

Since sinusitis can be caused by allergic rhinitis, it is ideal to remove factors that will eventually trigger the condition, such as dust, mites and pet hair. Also always keep the home and work environment clean;

3. Cleaning with few products:

Soap and water are sufficient to clean surfaces;

4. Avoid strong smelling products:

They can make rhinitis worse. So when buying items to clean the house, shampoo, soap and conditioner, give priority to those that are unscented or neutral;

5. Do not sweep the house:

It is quite common for people to sweep the floor to remove dust, but when we do, the dust particles disperse into the air. Then use a damp cloth or vacuum cleaner to clean the floor and furniture;

6. Avoid having curtains, rugs and stuffed animals:

These three items gather a lot of dust, so they require a regular cleaning;

7. Take care of the mattress and pillow:

Both items tend to accumulate dust mites, so use plastic or waterproof pillowcases to cover them;

8. Avoid air conditioning:

In addition to drying the mucous membranes and making it difficult to drain secretions, it can also help to transmit infectious agents that contaminate the sinuses;

9. Maintain air quality:

If the weather is dry, use humidifiers and purchase air-purifying solutions to remove particulates and microorganisms.

Treatment

If all the above actions have not taken effect and the sinusitis has attacked, there are ways to treat it:

Allergic sinusitis: the doctor will indicate nasal and systemic antiallergic drugs;

Viral cases: treatment may include the use of anti-inflammatory, nasal saline, fluids, as well as increased fluid intake and rest;

Bacterial sinusitis: the solution is antibiotics, associated with some of the drugs described above.

Attention: only an accredited doctor can indicate the use of antibiotics and other medicines to perform the correct treatment.

Sources: Tomás Filipe Pellegrini Lopes, otorhinolaryngologist and specialist in otology and neurotology, and Paulo Mendes Jr., otorhinolaryngologist at the Rhinitis Center at IPO Hospital – Curitiba/PR