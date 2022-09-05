what changes with the turn to Empiricus Investimentos – Negócios – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

As of this Monday (5), Vitreo is officially renamed ‘Empiricus Investimentos’

The brand’s turnaround seeks to shorten the path between Empiricus Research, which currently has 420,000 subscribers, and the platform, which has 200,000 investors.

Mesquita says that the unfavorable economic environment, with high interest rates and high inflation around the world, hampered the platform’s growth in 2022. However, after the periods of greater economic stress, Empiricus Investimentos is expected to grow back on average by 50% per year in assets in custody – as happened in 2021.

“Me and Caio (co-CEO of Empiricus Investimentos) are in the same office. But I’m in the corner where the sun is shining, and he’s in the corner of the shadows”. The phrase said by the founding partner of the former Vitreo, George Wachsmann, during exclusive interview to E-Investorsummarizes the new moment experienced by the investment platform.

As of this Monday (5), Vitreo officially adopts the brand ‘Empiricus Investimentos’. The platform with BRL 14 billion under management is known for offering a wide range of products, from the most traditional to the most specific, such as cannabis fund and metaverse.

For Wachsmann, or ‘Jojo’, as he is known, this change is a natural transaction for the platform, which was born, in 2018, with the aim of executing the ideas brought by Empiricus. “It’s as if I now assume my married name. From the beginning, Vitreo was born to meet the demand of the Empiricus subscriber who had difficulty implementing investment recommendations elsewhere”, says Jojo, today CEO of ‘Empiricus Gestão’, the asset management segment within Empiricus Investimentos.

“We even commissioned a survey from a marketing consultancy to measure the perception of the two brands and we came to the conclusion that Empiricus has more resonance, more ballast for us to communicate”, explains Caio Mesquita, co-CEO of Empiricus.

This increase in synergies, however, is not limited to the field of ideas, communication and marketing. The effects of this key change also occur in the daily life of the business, with greater unification between the ex-Vitreo and Empiricus Research teams.

“Vitreo’s business areas, which were located in the office at Rua Joaquim Floriano (Itaim Bibi, SP) were transferred to the Faria Lima office, where Empiricus Research is located. The service areas of both companies were transferred to the office of the former Vitreo”, says Mesquita.

Jojo points out that the contact between the teams has become much richer, which is important, since most of the funds managed are inspired by research reports. “The integration that already existed because they were companies of the same group, became even deeper”, says the CIO. “It’s definitely a benefit for the investor.”

Impact for investors

The greater integration between the analysis house and the platform, consolidated in the turn of the Vitreo brand to Empiricus Investimentos, should bring benefits to investors.

Now, platform clients will have access to research content, depending on the size of their investment portfolio.

That is, the greater the capital concentrated in Empiricus Investimentos, the investor will have access to more reports and educational content from Empiricus Research. “It’s like bringing together the platform investor and the content subscriber. So the platform investor will have much easier access to all Empiricus content. We literally unite the two universes,” says Jojo.

Mesquita points out that despite this novelty, the companies of the Universa Group, to which Empiricus Research, Investimentos and other business fronts belong, remain independent of each other. Access to exclusive content works as a way to reward the relationship and encourage investors to move around the ‘Empiricus ecosystem’.

The main objective of the platform will continue to be to make the investor the protagonist of the business. According to Jojo, the former Vitreo, now Empiricus Investimentos, works continuously so that retail has access to sophisticated solutions.

One of the new products is the precatory bonds, papers backed by government debt with individuals or companies, which generally have a yield higher than Treasury Direct bonds.

“These securities can only reach retail (small investors) because they have been tokenized (turned into digital assets) and then it is possible to buy a slice,” explains Jojo. The specialist also sees alternative products as an attraction not only for retail, but for high-income clients and the Wealth segment, a service for those with assets starting at R$5 million.

Other than that, the supply of ideas by research feeds the management machine. “I tell the wealth client that when he’s waking up, I’m already managing eighty funds and I already have 30 analysts following markets and opportunities around the world,” says Jojo.

investment advice

Even though I’m not a customer wealth, Empiricus Investimentos investors with at least BRL 100,000 in equity already have access to personalized advice. Currently, there are 50 professionals who carry out this monitoring, a number that should increase in the coming months.

“We are growing and hiring”, says Mesquita. However, the advisors do not work in the autonomous investment agent (AAI) model, according to the co-CEO. “The advisors are united with the intelligence that we produce, but without that meat-grinding machine in the offices, to generate commission. They are all CLT, with already super competitive remuneration at the base.”

In the end, Jojo celebrates the new page. “Long live the investor! That Brazilian investors have more and more independence.”

