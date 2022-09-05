What happens if you don’t update your phone’s software?

Keeping your phone up to date is an important habit to have access to the latest features, but do you know what happens if your device isn’t up to date? In fact, the problem is much more than having less tools, and it can even compromise all your personal files.

no new features

When ignoring updates, especially major ones, the first thing to put aside is likely to be new features and general-purpose enhancements. Without the new functions, the user will not be able to extract the maximum that the smartphone can offer.

Even Android 13, which introduced fewer new features than its predecessor, is an important update (Image: Playback/Google)

As a measure to contain this deficiency, you can even download complementary applications with a similar purpose, but they will never have the same level of quality and polish as a native solution. In addition, the device can end up cluttered with numerous unnecessary additional programs.

Bugs remain unfixed

No software is bug-free — and updates are also meant to fix them. Both Apple and Google experiment with their operating systems for months, but it is impossible to cover all the gaps left in programs and predict how users (and other developers) will take advantage of the structure implemented in the OS.

Without updates, known bugs are never fixed (Image: Rami Al-zayat/Unsplash)

Therefore, manufacturers pay attention to user feedback to fix bugs as soon as possible, releasing the fixes as new builds. It can be a structural flaw, a tool bug or even an interface inconsistency, it is through an update that it is finally resolved on the device.

Always open security vulnerabilities

Another priority function of the builds is the correction of known vulnerabilities — sometimes even exploited by criminals. Like bugs, security breaches are inevitable and need to be evaluated at all times — no wonder support for security updates is the last to expire.

Security loopholes are never fixed if the user does not update the phone (Image: Reproduction/jirkaejc (Envato))

Fixing security flaws helps the device maintain the integrity of internal files, including the user’s personal folders. In addition, plugging known holes prevents users from having their habits tracked by malicious actors, having their credentials (logins and passwords) stolen, bank details exposed and much more.