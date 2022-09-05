What is known about knife attacks that left 10 dead in Canada | World

Fugitives Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson are armed and considered dangerous.

The victims were found in 13 different locations. in the remote James Smith Cree Nation community and nearby Weldon Village in Saskatchewan Province.

This is one of the most violent attacks the Canada already faced. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the situation was “heartbreaking”.

At least 15 other people were injured. Police advise residents to be extremely vigilant as the search takes place in one of the largest and most remote regions of the country.

“I am shocked and devastated by the horrific attacks,” Trudeau said in a statement.

“Those responsible for the abominable acts must be brought to justice.”

When news of the stabbings broke, a dangerous person alert was sent to all registered cellphones in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Alberta — a massive region nearly half the size of Europe.

A state of emergency has been declared in the area of ​​the James Smith Cree Nation — a community of about 2,000 near the village of Weldon, which is home to just 200 people.

“Stay in a safe place. Be careful about allowing others into your home,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police of Saskatchewan (RCMP) warned residents of the area.

Several checkpoints were set up and drivers were instructed not to give rides to strangers.

Rhonda Blackmore, commander of the Saskatchewan RCMP, said some people may have been specific targets of the attack, while others are believed to have been “stabbed at random”.

The suspects were last seen in the city of Regina around lunchtime on Sunday (4/9) and may be traveling in a black Nissan Rogue model car, according to police.

The relationship between Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, is not known. Authorities have so far not provided further details about the suspects.

At a Sunday night press conference, police said there could be more injuries than the 15 who have already been taken to area hospitals.

Investigators declined to speculate on the motives behind the attack, but Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations suggested the case may be drug-related.

“This is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities, and we demand that all authorities follow the lead of chiefs and councils to create safer and healthier communities for our people,” Cameron said.

2 of 3 The suspects have been identified as Damien Sanderson (left) and Myles Sanderson (right). — Photo: RCMP Saskatchewan via BBC The suspects have been identified as Damien Sanderson (left) and Myles Sanderson (right). — Photo: RCMP Saskatchewan via BBC

The first emergency call was made to police at 5:40 am local time (8:40 am EDT), to the provincial capital, Regina, about 280 km south of Weldon.

That initial alert was quickly followed by many more calls for help, which generated, in the words of the police, a “fast-evolving event”.

Anne Lindemann, a spokeswoman for the Saskatchewan Health Authority, told local media that more staff needed to be recruited to deal with an “influx of casualties”.

“They are considered armed and dangerous. If you see the suspects or their vehicle, do not approach. Leave the area immediately and call 911,” the authorities advise.

Logan Stein, a local journalist, told the BBC that the region where the attack took place is remote. He reported that the suspects appear to have gone door-to-door stabbing residents.

Chakastaypasin chief Calvin Sanderson — one of the region’s elected leaders — told the Regina Leader Post that everyone in the community was affected.

“They were our family and friends. Most of us are all relatives here, so it’s very difficult,” Sanderson said. “It’s too horrible.”

Weldon resident Diane Shier said her neighbor, a man who lived with her grandson, was killed, according to the Globe and Mail.

Another resident, Robert Rush, stated that the victim was “a gentle, widowed man in his 70s”.

“He wouldn’t hurt a fly,” he added.

Another victim was Lana Head, a mother of two. His ex-partner Michael Brett Burns told local media that he was “hurt for all this loss”.

Canadian Indian Affairs Minister Marc Miller said he has reached out to community leaders to “offer Canada’s full support and any assistance that may be needed in the coming days.”

3 of 3 Map showing location of September 4, 2022 attacks in Canada. — Photo: BBC Map showing location of the September 4, 2022 attacks in Canada. — Photo: BBC

Events timeline

• 5:40 am local time – police received first call about a stabbing in James Smith Cree Nation. More alerts started coming in within minutes.

• 7:12 am – the police issued an alert about dangerous people and advised everyone to seek shelter immediately.

• 7:57 am – Police revealed the names, descriptions and photos of the two suspects.

• 8:20 am – Warning about dangerous people has been extended to the entire province of Saskatchewan.

• 11:25 am – The search for the suspects has been expanded to the neighboring provinces of Manitoba and Alberta.

• 12:07 pm – the police alerted the population about the suspicious vehicle. Information emerged that the car had been spotted in Regina, the provincial capital.