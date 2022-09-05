What to do after discovering an undue loan?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How to anticipate the limit increase on the Nubank card?

The payroll loan is a type of loan created for INSS retirees and pensioners, or for public servants, in addition to military personnel. It was thought to be a more guaranteed form of credit, as the installments are debited directly from the salary or benefit.

The problem is that this type of loan can end up appearing in your life without your permission. This is what we call an undue payroll loan. That is, when it was not you who made the hiring. And what to do in these cases?

Undue payroll loan: how it happens and how to solve it

So, the first thing to say is that the undue payroll loan happens when the operation is not carried out with the permission of the retiree or employee. Thus, the value simply falls into the account of the person in question, who does not know what to do.

In general, this happens when bad people, that is, scammers, make use of your personal data, contracting credit without authorization. Another common type of fraud involving loans is the so-called payroll loan portability. In this case, the scammer already has the victim’s personal data and detailed information about the loans she has at hand, and requests portability.

But how do scammers gain access to this data? Most of the time, these people pose as bank correspondents of a financial institution, requesting personal data from the victim and detailed information about the payroll loan in question.

Finally, to identify this type of problem, one way is to consult the INSS extract. You can do this by accessing the Meu INSS website, logging in and going to the “Services” option. Then, go to “Statements/Certificates/Declarations”, and “Benefit Payment Statement”. Enter the period you want, and check the extract. Thus, it is possible to identify if there is any payroll loan in your name. Once identified, file a police report and contact your bank as soon as possible.

