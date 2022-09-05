What to eat before weight training? See tips

*This text was written based on information from health agencies and authorities, hospitals and health experts. For better guidance on adopting a new diet, consult a doctor or nutritionist.

the training of bodybuilding It is the best ally of those who want to improve their own health and find quality of life. But activity is not enough by itself. It must be accompanied by good eating habits to bring the best result.

Between daily meals, those who work out should be aware of what they consume before going to the gym. With the right nutrients, it is possible to maximize results. See the best tips for your pre-workout.

During the gym, the body needs energy and strength to face the battery of exercises. Some nutrients supply this need, and they can be prioritized, each with its specific role for our training.

What nutrients to eat pre-workout?

Carbohydrates, often portrayed as the great villains of healthy living, are actually our main source of energy. They replenish our natural reserve of glycogen, a way the body has found to store glucose.

In short and low intensity exercises, the stock of this nutrient in the body is usually sufficient for our performance. But during longer periods and in more intense activities, this reserve may be lacking. Therefore, pre-workout reinforcement is welcome.

Another macronutrient that is highly recommended before training is protein. One of the goals that most move people to seek bodybuilding is muscle mass gain, and these molecules are essential in this process.

Proteins not only increase muscle, but also promote tissue recovery, increased strength and improved performance. But it’s not enough to eat well. You need to pay attention to time.

When to take pre-workout?

Scientific research reveals that the results of physical activity are maximized by eating a full meal between 2 and 3 hours before training. But even if you can’t eat in that ideal range, it’s possible to benefit from a last-minute pre-workout.

However, it is necessary to respect the body and digestion time. Try to eat light and simple foods within the hour before training, and give preference to carbohydrates and proteins.

On the other hand, physical activity should not be done on an empty stomach, at the risk of fainting, dizziness and even accidents. Those who are interested in getting the best results from a diet combined with exercise can benefit from a diet designed by a nutritionist.