What to expect for IRB (IRBR3) after capitalization? Citi holds sell as JPMorgan raises recommendation to neutral

After the new capital increase that led to a sharp fall in assets, market analysts are focusing on the outlook for IRB shares (IRBR3). After the capitalization, Citi maintained a sell rating on the securities, while JPMorgan raised its asset rating to neutral.

Citi updated its model for the reinsurer, including the capitalization of BRL 1.2 billion for BRL 1 per share (the bank’s analysts had a projection of BRL 1 billion for BRL 2.50 in the previous model) carried out in Thursday, the sale of the headquarters building to Sebrae-RJ for R$ 85 million and the extrajudicial agreement with the owners of Casashopping in which he will receive R$ 100 million – all announced last week. The company’s new assets debut this Monday (5).

Given the improvement in the company’s cash position, the financial results had a slight increase, taking the net income forecast for 2023 from R$332 million to R$361 million.

That said, there were no other changes in relation to operations, assesses the bank. After incorporating the total value of the three operations and the massive dilution of the shares, the analysts maintained the sell recommendation for the assets and reduced the target price from R$1.60 to R$1.10, or a drop of 10% compared to the close of R$1.22 on Friday, when shares fell 12.86% following the follow-on.

JPMorgan, meanwhile, raised its recommendation for IRB shares from underweight to neutral. Analysts point out that, after a substantial drop of more than 70% (76% more precisely) compared to a rise of around 6% for the Ibovespa in 2022, analysts now see the IRB trading at multiples more consistent with what they believe to be profitability. of business.

“Notably, after entering the offering into our models, we see the stock at 0.9 times tangible equity plus NPV (Net Present Value) of tax credits, more consistent with our view of an expected ROE [Retorno sobre o Patrimônio Líquido] long-term between 14% and 18%”, assess the analysts.

They also expect that the R$1.2 billion follow-on, in addition to R$185 million in revenues received from CasaShopping and the sale of the headquarters, will boost the solvency ratio to around 145% and the regulatory liquidity ratio to a surplus of BRL 650 million.

JP analysts also see better operational momentum as rural losses normalize. The IRB, they point out, was abnormally impacted in the first half of the year by serious rural losses in Brazil, which they see as less recurrent.

“In particular, an exercise assuming the rural claims ratio at historical average would put IRB close to printing profits in the first half of the year. Looking ahead, we already see better trends for insurers’ rural performance during May and June, which we expect to be reflected in reinsurers’ results in 3Q22,” the analysts assess.

Assuming that the outflow of funds is not large in the short term, the capital increase would already total around R$ 50 million

in earnings per quarter for the IRB in the financial results, evaluates JP. “This should help to anticipate the return curve and add positive sentiment to the stock, especially considering its large base of retail investors,” the analysts point out.

Without having a specific target price, they see a fair value range between BRL 1.00 and BRL 1.40 per share (between a drop of 18% and a rise of 15% compared to Friday’s close). In the insurance area, they maintain a preference for Porto (PSSA3), with a multiple of 8.4 times the price/earnings P/E) expected for 2023 and BB Seguridade (BBSE3), with a P/E of 8.4 times, ante 13 times of the IRB.

On Friday, Carlos Daltozo, head of research at Eleven Financial, highlighted that the level of uncertainty for the IRB after capitalization is still high and the turbulent scenario should remain for a few more quarters.

“The main doubt is whether the amount raised in the offering will really solve the situation or we will see a new call for capital in the not too distant future, if the company continues to burn cash, falling again below the minimum regulatory requirements required by SUSEP”, points out the analyst. Eleven adjusted its target price to R$1.40 considering the number of shares outstanding after the offering, maintaining the neutral recommendation for IRBR3.

