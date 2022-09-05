What to expect from Demi Lovato’s concert at Rock in Rio

Rock in Rio has already learned the lesson of the past and adopted the practice of separating attractions throughout the days of shows by “musical atmosphere”, in the expression of executive Roberta Medina, preventing problems from the past, with the estrangement of classic rock fans ‘n roll with the attractions of other styles incorporated throughout the festival’s editions.

Metalheads had their day dominating Rock City with Iron Maiden and Dream Theater on Friday. Interestingly today, which is the day of pop, one of the main attractions will bring to the stage its most rocker version since the beginning of its career.

Launched at Disney’s talent barn, Demi Lovato he was already adopting a more rock aesthetic in his latest works, but nothing compared to what came in the wake of “Holy Fvck”, his first release after overcoming a period of crisis with drug addiction. Personal experiences transpose to the lyrics and she puts her fingers in the wounds.

Before arriving in Rio de Janeiro, the singer made two presentations in São Paulo, at Espaço Unimed. On stage, Demi Lovato, who arrived in Brazil and who will be at Rock in Rio today, is a singer with a rocker aesthetic, in the way she dresses and behaves, in the most simplistic stage setup and in total focus on the power of lyrics.

On tour, Demi has an all-female backing band, with guitarist Nita Strauss, who played with Alice Cooper for eight years — an artist who could easily have been on one of the festival’s reserved rock days.

The artists follow the tour proposal and give more rock clothes even to old pop songs, like “Heart Attack”. What doesn’t change is the vocal talent of Demi Lovato, who has always been outside the curve among the teen stars of her generation, with a powerful, clean and in tune voice.

Demi Lovato’s concert at Rock in Rio takes place this Sunday at 8:35 pm and can be watched live on the internet. On the Mundo Stage, Jota Quest and Iza play before and Justin Bieber performs after the singer, closing the third day of the festival.

Connection with Brazil

Demi Lovato’s new album became a success here quickly and consistently, which was observed since the first singles of the new phase — “Substance”, released in July, was more played here than anywhere in the world.

“First of all, I’m so grateful to my Brazilian fans. Their support means the world to me”, says Demi, in an interview with Splash. “The passion they [brasileiros] demonstrate with my songs, at my shows, is something I can never express how grateful I am.”