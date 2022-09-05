What to expect from Taesa (TAEE11) after growth amid rising inflation?

O BB Investimentos reduced the Target Price to the Taesa (TAEE11) at the end of 2023, from R$44.70 to R$44.10, implying an appreciation potential of around 4.4%.

The bank speaks of an expected return of 9.4% with dividends, which would offer a potential total return of 13.8% in the period. THE recommendation for the papers it remains in “neutral”.

Taesa has been delivering revenue growth and cash generation in recent quarters, as a result of the operational start-up of new projects and strong annual revenue adjustments due to high inflation rates.

However, BB Investimentos said, in a report signed by Rafael Dias, that the scenario had already been largely considered in the update of the previous model.

What has changed for Taesa

The new target price for Taesa considers new concessions acquired in the last two transmission auctions held, new cost estimates and the RAP adjustment published in July 2022, according to BB Investimentos.

The bank also cites new macroeconomic projections, which, in addition to impacting estimates of future revenue, cost and cost of debt, increased the discount rate (WACC) used from 7.8% to 8.0%.

“The reference date for the target price and discounting cash flows has also been changed from December 2022 to December 2023.”

