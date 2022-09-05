what to expect from the launch and possible prices

Apple’s annual event is approaching and rumors abound about what the company’s new smartphone will look like. Expectations are high for four iPhone 14 models, with screens ranging from 6.1 inches (15.5 cm) to 6.7 inches (17 cm).

The event will be held this Wednesday (7) at Steve Jobs Theaterin Cupertino, California (USA) and will be broadcast live on the internet, starting at 2 pm (Brasilia time).

tilt will be on site and will follow everything closely to show the news that are announced. Check out what to expect from the iPhone 14 and tips for following the event below.

1. Four new cell phones

If the rumors are confirmed, Apple will present four devices:

6.1 inch iPhone 14

6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus (a model similar to the first one. What changes is the larger screen)

6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro (line more advanced than previous brothers)

iPhone 14 Pro Max 6.7 inch

2. End of mini version

Apparently, Apple will even close the mini version of its cell phones, replacing it with a model with a larger screen, in this case the iPhone 14 Plus.

The “Plus” nomenclature is no longer seen on an Apple cell phone since the iPhone 8 Plus, released in 2017. After that, “Max” began to be part of the company’s products — such as iPhone XS Max

The compact lineup was first launched in 2020 with the iPhone 12 mini. The highlights were the 5.4-inch (13.7 cm) screen and lower value compared to siblings released on the same day.

The model arrived in Brazil for R$ 6,999 (64 GB). The following year, the iPhone 13 mini arrived for R$6,599, with a better battery and processor.

Rumors point out that the reason for canceling the line was the low sales volume.

3. Revamped notch

Since 2017, iPhones with Face ID have a notch (large top cutout on the screen) to house sensors for facial recognition and a selfie camera. But this structure should appear in another format now.

At least the iPhone 14 Pro version should get a pill-shaped cutout + a hole — or a more elongated pill. The others remain with the more rectangular notch.

4. Similar design to the previous generation

The rest of the design can remain the same as the iPhone 13, with flat edges, stainless steel sides for greater aesthetic appeal and strength.

The cameras must be kept in the same position with the lens, LED flash and LiDAR sensor, technology that uses laser reflected off objects being recorded. When read by a sensor, the cell phone can interpret the distance from the camera.

5. Do you take a good photo of the Moon?

Regarding the camera array, the main camera in the 14 Pro lineup is expected to receive an upgrade of a 48-megapixel sensor and 8K recording — with more color detail and image brightness for more professional video editing.

The idea is that the new set of cameras can take better quality photos, especially in low-light environments — the image used in the invitation to the company’s event even refers to a starry sky.

Just for context, Apple has been working with 12 MP sensors in its cameras for years. If the update is confirmed, the company will finally be closer to the competition.

And it’s not that photos taken with iPhones are bad. They are very good. However, there are already top-of-the-line smartphones on the market that can take good pictures even of the moon thanks to the lens set, zoom technology and image processing.

6. Better selfies

Still on the cameras, the four iPhone 14 models are believed to have a front camera with improved autofocus for selfies.

The camera should have an f/1.9 aperture. That is, wider than the previous version, which would allow more light to pass through the lens to reach the sensor for sharper photos with greater depth of field. Autofocus improvements also help with adjustments during video calls.

7. Cooling

The new models will likely adopt a vapor chamber thermal system, which Apple is “aggressively testing”, according to rumors. It serves to keep the device cool — that is, without the heating impairing its operation.

The VC thermal system will be required for newer iPhones to have higher computing power and 5G connection speed. There are already smartphones from companies like Samsung, Razer and LG that use vapor chamber cooling technology.

8. Processor

For now, what is known is that the iPhones 14 and 14 Plus should continue with the A15 Bionic processor, which was introduced in the iPhone 13 series, launched last year.

Meanwhile, the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models should have a new chip, the A16 Bionic.

If this is confirmed, it is a significant change, as it breaks Apple’s trend of keeping current processors in all models launched in the same year.

Additionally, Apple is said to adopt Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X65 chip, the first 10-gigabit 5G modem with faster connectivity speeds and connectivity improvements.

With the X65, new satellite-based emergency capabilities are expected to be released — this technology will allow users to send text and voice messages in emergencies even if the location has no cell signal.

9. Car accident detection

Apple is working on a car accident detection feature for the iPhone, which could be released this year. It will use sensors like the accelerometer to detect car accidents when they occur, measuring a spike in gravitational force.

When a car accident is detected, iPhone automatically calls emergency services for help. The feature will be an expansion of the drop detection that is already available for the iPhone and Apple Watch.

10. Colors

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus may have purple versions. According to rumors, these models will have a unique finish that changes tone based on lighting conditions. The other colors available would be black, white, blue and red.

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max can come in graphite (possibly called midnight), gold (named starlight), silver and purple.

11. iPhone 14 Pricing

Some market sources are betting that the iPhone 14 can arrive in the United States starting at US$799 (R$4,155 in the direct conversion and without taxes), the same price as the launch of the iPhone 13.

That decision would be to increase sales and consumer demand for the new products — at least in the US market.

The other sister models can be 100 dollars more expensive than the respective version of the iPhone 13.

iPhone 14 Max – $899

iPhone 14 Pro – $1,099

iPhone 14 Pro Max – $1,199

For comparison, last year’s line arrived in Brazil from:

iPhone 13 mini – R$ 6,599 (128 GB)

iPhone 13 – R$ 7,599 (128 GB)

iPhone 13 Pro – R$ 9,499 (128 GB)

iPhone 13 Pro Max – R$ 10,499 (128 GB)

12. How to follow up

Apple’s broadcast will take place on its YouTube channel and within its Apple TV video streaming service.

tilt It will also display the presentation live and highlight key news in real time.

Other releases

A new generation of Apple Watch may also launch on Wednesday. The Series 8 model will possibly have a body temperature sensor. The design will be similar to the previous generation (Series 7).

New headphones are also on the market’s radar. On Sunday, Bloomberg published that the second generation of AirPods Pro will even be launched at this event.

There aren’t any big rumors about new updates for the iPad and Apple computers — is there a new Mac Pro on the way?

*With information from MacRumors, The Verge and 9to5Mac