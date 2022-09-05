what were the biggest increases in the stock market in august

With low inflation, August was a month of recovery for many stocks. The market index, the Ibovespa, ended the month up 7.04%, but some stocks rose much more than that.

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) was the one that managed to grow the most, offsetting part of the losses it has suffered since the middle of last year, when the cycle of high interest rates resumed.

Also on the list are competitor Via, owner of Casas Bahia, and airlines Azul and Gol. See below which were the biggest increases in the stock market in the month and what precautions to take before investing.

Check out the list of assets that appreciated the most in August, between the 1st and 30th, according to a survey by TC Economatica:

With the exception of the means of payment operator Cielo, which has been positive since the beginning of the year, all other companies recovered in the eighth month of the year part of what they had been suffering in losses since 2021.

Extending the list to include companies that are not listed on the Ibovespa, this trend of companies’ recovery becomes even clearer, especially those in the retail sector, since names such as the wholesale chain Grupo Mateus (GMAT3) and the Time For Fun (SHOW3) ticket sales – both benefited by the end of the pandemic. Check out the ranking of all stocks on the Stock Exchange and the rise of shares in the last month:

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) 74.81% Positivo Tecnologia (POSI3) 70.41% Construtora Tenda (TEND3) 55.75% Plascar Autoparts (PLAS3) 46.27% Mateus Group (GMAT3) 44.29% M.Dias Branco (MDIA3) 41.67% Blue (BLUE4) 40.75% Time For Fun (SHOW3) 39% Locaweb (LWSA3) 39% Tegma Gestão Logística (TGMA3) 37.52%

Why have these stocks rebounded? With the end of the pandemic, more people returned to buy in physical stores, says Bruce Barbosa, founding partner of Nord Research. This also helped the events sector, which were resumed.

Economic situation also helped: He mentions that in the month ending today, several economic data came out much better. The Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), which measures the inflation forecast for the month, was -0.73% in August, compared to 0.13% in July. Unemployment stood at 9.1%, according to data from Pnad Contínua (Continuous National Household Sample Survey), the lowest percentage since December 2015.

With Auxílio Brasil, more money also arrived in the pockets of families – money that was used in commerce and supermarkets. The injection of money through the benefit could reach R$ 41 billion by the end of the year. Finally, the tax cut made fuel prices fall.

What actions benefit most from this moment? All this helped companies in the retail sector, such as Magazine Luíza, Grupo Mateus, Via (owner of Casas Bahia), Grupo Soma (owner of Hering and Farm), as well as technology companies linked to retail, such as Positivo Tecnologia (POSI3 ) and Locaweb (LWSA3).

Airlines have benefited thanks to the drop in the price of oil. In August, Petrobras reduced the price of aviation kerosene by 2.6%.

And what is it worth betting on going forward? “Given all the negative expectations that there are about high interest rates abroad, the Brazilian scenario appears to be calmer. The projections for inflation at the end of the year are decreasing and it is expected that the stabilization of the Selic rate will favor credit, this way, retail has a good perspective”, says Regis Chinchila, Analyst at Terra Investimentos.

Goldman Sachs bets on Magazine Luiza. The bank’s estimate is that the stock will appreciate 34% in 12 months.

Soma is also a good bet, according to analysis house Eleven, which expects a 52% increase in 12 months.

As for airlines, starting in September, there will be a new 10.4% cut in the price of kerosene, which should continue to benefit the recovery of GOL and Azul shares.

But they still depend on other factors to generate good results, such as a stable exchange rate and oil at lower levels. They also depend on the population returning to a considerable income to travel – income greater than retail needs to grow.

Therefore, the sector should still fluctuate well before recovery, says Luis Novaes, an analyst also at Terra Investimentos.

What actions is it good to be more careful with? It is good to be careful with actions of health operators.

Hapvida’s assets (HAPV3), for example, were among the biggest drops on the Ibovespa on the 29th, with a drop of 5%, after the Senate’s decision to approve the bill that ends the so-called tax role of the National Agency of Health (ANS).

The text requires health plans to cover treatments and procedures outside the list suggested by the regulatory agency.