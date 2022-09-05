when will the 5th and last batch of refund be paid?

If the taxpayer is not included in this lot, it is likely that he has fallen into the fine mesh. See what to do in this case.

Attention taxpayers who were not included in the first four installments of payment of the 2022 Income Tax refund. fifth and last batch must be paid on the 30th of this month. The consultation of this batch will be released on the 23rd.

How do I know if I will be included in the 5th and last batch of IR 2022 refund?

As said, the consultation of the fifth and last batch of payment of the 2022 Income Tax refund will probably be released on the 23rd of this month.

From that date, the taxpayer can access channels provided by the IRS to make the consultation and, thus, to know if it will be contemplated in this lot. Check these channels

Federal Revenue website. In it, the taxpayer must inform the CPF and the date of birth to have access to the information;

In the Federal Revenue app, available for Android and iOS;

e-CAC Portal. In it, the taxpayer can log in through the registration information of the Gov.br platform.

I was not included in the 5th and last batch of IR 2022 refund. Why?

If the taxpayer finds, after the consultation, that he was also not included in the last batch of refund, it is likely that he has fallen into the fine mesh.

To be sure if he fell into the fine mesh, the taxpayer must access the website of the Federal Revenue and choose the e-CAC Portal option to have access to the IR statement. It will contain information on whether the taxpayer actually fell into the fine mesh or not. If so, he will need to rectify the IR statement.

The taxpayer who fell into the fine mesh will only receive the IR 2022 refund after correcting his statement or proving that it is correct.