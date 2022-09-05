Whindersson Nunes enjoys Luísa Sonza’s show at the event
One of the main attractions of Sunset this afternoon at Rock in Rio, singer Luísa Sonza, 24, filled the stage but also had a well-known spectator behind the scenes: her ex-husband, comedian Whindersson Nunes.
In a video recorded on social networks, Whindersson appears backstage at Sunset, enjoying Luísa’s show while she performed with the song “Best Sozinha”, from her latest album.
The fact did not go unnoticed and was commented on by the singer’s fans on the networks.
Luísa and Whindersson started dating in 2016, got married in 2018 and stayed together until April 2020.
At Sunset, Luísa sang some of her recent hits, such as “Penhasco”, “Anaconda” and “Modo Turbo”.
After the show, she was praised for the Multishow broadcast.
Rock in Rio 2022: third day has pop command
1 / 12
Justin Bieber’s Audience
The public begins to arrive for the third day of Rock in Rio! Justin Bieber fans are already there waiting for the singer’s concert on the World Stage
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
two / 12
public protests
The public protested against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, during the third day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
3 / 12
public protests
With a flag with the face of the presidential candidate, Lula (PT), the public protested in favor of the PT during the third day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
4 / 12
Jota Quest on the World Stage
The band Jota Quest opened the third day of Rock in Rio on the Mundo Stage
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
5 / 12
Luísa Sonza on the Sunset stage
The singer Luísa Sonza performed on the Sunset stage on the third day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
6 / 12
Luisa Sonza and Marina Sena
Luísa Sonza invites Marina Sena to sing on the Sunset stage at Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
7 / 12
Emicida at Sunset
Emicida animated the audience on the Sunset stage, on the third day of Rock in Rio and his sow ended with protests against Bolsonaro
Zô Guimarães/UOL
8 / 12
Iza on the World Stage
Singer Iza delivered everything and a little more when she performed on the third day at Palco Mundo, at Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
9 / 12
Iza sings with her mother, Isabel
The singer Iza moved the audience by calling her mother, Isabel Cristina, to sing the song ‘No Woman No Cry’, on the Mundo Stage, at Rock in Rio
Playback/Multishow
10 / 12
Gilberto Gil on the Sunset stage
Singer-songwriter Gilberto Gil gave an exciting show on the Sunset stage, on the third day of Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
11 / 12
Demi Lovato on the World Stage
Demi Lovato rocks her performance on the third day of Rock in Rio
Brazil News
12 / 12
Justin bieber
After much speculation, the long-awaited show of the night happened: Justin Bieber took the Mundo stage and sang to a legion of fans at Rock in Rio