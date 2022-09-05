Whindersson Nunes enjoys Luísa Sonza’s show at the event

One of the main attractions of Sunset this afternoon at Rock in Rio, singer Luísa Sonza, 24, filled the stage but also had a well-known spectator behind the scenes: her ex-husband, comedian Whindersson Nunes.

In a video recorded on social networks, Whindersson appears backstage at Sunset, enjoying Luísa’s show while she performed with the song “Best Sozinha”, from her latest album.

The fact did not go unnoticed and was commented on by the singer’s fans on the networks.

Luísa and Whindersson started dating in 2016, got married in 2018 and stayed together until April 2020.

At Sunset, Luísa sang some of her recent hits, such as “Penhasco”, “Anaconda” and “Modo Turbo”.

After the show, she was praised for the Multishow broadcast.

