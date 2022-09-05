Who is MC William do Borel, singer of funk hits in the 90s, arrested after a concert at Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

With her partner, she sang funks that almost every carioca of that generation knew, such as “Rap da morena” (“It was at a funk dance, a dance at Borel, that I met someone with a mouth of honey”) and “Rap do Borel”: “O delay to shake / A-la-la-ôo a-la-la-uê…”).

The funk singer, now 50 years old, carries in his artistic name the community where he was raised, in Tijuca, North Zone of Rio. It was at a June party in the favela that he met Duda, with whom he signed up and won a competition from the producer Furacão 2000.

With their success, the duo caught the attention of pop icon Lulu Santos. On the album “Eu e Memê, Memê e Eu”, released by the singer in 1995, William and Duda sing together on the track “Toda forma de amor”, in which they introduce “Rap do Borel”.

Gradually, William came out of the spotlight, like many funkers of that generation. In 2012, he was arrested in the metropolitan region of Curitiba, on suspicion of trafficking.

It was precisely a process for drug trafficking by the Paraná Justice that led him to prison in Rock in Rio. According to the incident report obtained by the g1, federal police officers served a warrant based on a “final court decision”.

The singer had just taken the stage at Buchecha’s show at Espaço Favela when he was arrested.

Just before the show, he posted: “With my friends, unique moment. Rock in Rio 2022”.

In another photo, he wrote: “Wonderful moment in the City of Rock”.

The g1 tries to contact the MC’s defense.