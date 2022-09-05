Who was the target of the attack that left a child dead and another injured in Fortaleza – Security

A 28-year-old man and two children were shot during a criminal action in Fortaleza. The adult was the target of the attack. Francisco Cristiano Barroso, owner of a extensive criminal recordhad left a prison unit a few hours before he was murdered, in the Messejana neighborhood.

The report of Northeast diary found that Francisco had already been convicted of drug trafficking and association with trafficking. It is also reported that he has previous convictions for the crimes of: homicide, reception, criminal association and illegal possession and possession of a firearm.

Francisco Cristiano would turn 29 on the 21st of this month of September. He and the cousin, only two years oldwere shot by gunfire and did not survive their injuries.

Read too

The third victim shot is a seven-year-old girl. She was rescued and no risk of death. The girl was hit in the arm and leg and must undergo surgery.

All were inside a residence, which was invaded

There is still no information on what motivated the crime. The SSPDS states that efforts to capture those involved in the incident are carried out by teams from the Civil Police and the Military Police.

HOW TO REPORT

According to the SSPDS, the population can contribute to investigations by passing on information that helps police work, with complaints made to number 181, the SSPDS Complaint Hotline, or to (85) 3101-0181, WhatsApp through which they can be made. complaints via message, audio, video and photography.

Complaints can also be forwarded to the DHPP phone (85) 3257-4807, which is also the Department’s WhatsApp. Confidentiality and anonymity are guaranteed.

Is this content useful to you?

