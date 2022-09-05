Why polls show Chile’s new constitution will be rejected

The elimination of the Senate, excessive statism and free abortion are some of the aspects of the new draft constitution that generate the most annoyance in Chile, according to groups that militate for the rejection of the proposed text, an option that leads all opinion polls, as shown. the latest published results, such as the poll by the company Activa Research, published on August 29th. According to the survey, the “rejection” accounted for 48.9% of the voting intentions against 32.7% of the “approval”.

Although in the referendum there are only two options in the vote, the idea has already been established in society that, whatever the result, the constitutional reform will continue after September 4th, as President Gabriel Boric has already announced, who, given the high probability of defeat, already considers shortcuts.

In this context, sixty social organizations inaugurated this week the Citizen’s House of Rejection, a committee that promotes actions for the people to vote “no”, which has as one of its engines the slogan “done with anger”, in reference to the revanchist character of the text proposed by the constituents, the majority of which are left and center-left representatives, fiercely critical of the entire legacy of Augusto Pinochet.

excessive statism

The former governor of the province of Cautín, Mapuche lawyer Richard Caifal, criticizes that the proposal represents a “pendular movement, moving from a state that guarantees freedoms to one that is omnipresent”.

“We have fallen into excessive statism (…) The current State guarantees individuals the exercise of any economic activity, and the proposal eliminates this possibility. For example, for the rights of nature. The state that was a subsidiary now occupies the leading role in our reality”, said Caifal to the EFE news agency.

Another controversial point is that of plurinationality, a principle by which the text officially recognizes 11 indigenous nations in Chile and is open “to others that may be recognized in the form established by law”. One of the implications of this issue that generates more uncertainty is the “coexistence” of indigenous legal systems and the National System, under the aegis of the Federal Supreme Court of Chile.