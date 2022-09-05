Will Aid Brazil have another value in 2023? See ALL predictions

Since Auxílio Brasil received some of the changes coming from the Benefits PEC, many people were even more satisfied with the amount paid for the program, after all, the R$400 per month was left in the past to make way for the R$600. difference in value ended up weighing positively for several families.

What is worrying a lot of people is the fact that we know this increase is only temporary. The changes made by the PEC are of a emergency, so they will only last until December. This means that, in theory, altered programs will revert to the original mold. And worse! Newly created programs will no longer exist.

According to Esteves Colnago, the Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, the amount of R$ 200 additional for Brazil aid is not defined for next year, so the benefit should return to the 2023

The PEC that caused all the changes in the programs will cost more than R$ 41 billion by the end of the year, a number that will certainly be much higher than what was forecast for this year. Given such high value, it’s really hard to imagine what the future of all these benefits will be.

Another interesting point is that the new aid created for taxi drivers and truck drivers could not be created, since this election period prohibits the elaboration of income distribution programs, but they became reality because the government declared a state of emergency. From there, he gets a autonomy to bypass this rule.

For many people, the idea of ​​regaining what was received before, as well as not having access to the benefits that will be extinguished, is a true setback, but it had already been made clear from the beginning that this would all be temporary. The only change that will really be permanent is the fact that new people will be able to be part of the programs that are already consecrated in the country.

The government has made an effort to try to reduce the waiting list, especially for Auxilio Brasil. As far as is known, more than 2 million people fit the parameters to receive help, but they were still waiting. Fortunately the list is getting shorter. The idea is that it will be much smaller or zero by the end of the year.

Many people had doubts about the possibility of there being any chance that the aid amounts will remain identical in 2023, but it is important to remember that there is no way to guarantee. Much of this is due to the election year. The elective president will have considerable weight in how the benefits are impacted.