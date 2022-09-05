Will FGTS pay BRL 10,000 to some people in the coming months?

Will FGTS pay BRL 10,000 to some people in the coming months?

The review of the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) will be available soon and could grant an extra amount to millions of Brazilians. In this sense, the purpose of the action is to change the Referential Rate (TR) for another that can keep up with the advances of inflation, avoiding financial losses to workers.

According to the company responsible for determining the values ​​of the review, workers have an average of R$ 10 thousand to receive. However, it is important to note that this value may vary according to each person’s situation.

Until now, the TR remains the main index used for the monetary correction of the FGTS. In short, it should keep up with inflation, but it doesn’t. Therefore, the values ​​available in the fund end up not being adjusted correctly.

Thus, the action in progress then seeks to exchange the TR for one that follows inflation, measured by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA). However, the decision on the change has not yet been resolved, with the process being embargoed by the judiciary.

Who is entitled to FGTS review?

If you worked with a formal contract between 1999 and the present day, you may have been harmed by the application of the TR. Therefore, the way to be sure is to request a review of the FGTS.

Also, remember that the higher the wages received and the longer the time the money has been sitting in the fund, the greater the chances of a high return.

In any case, do not forget to consult a trusted lawyer to evaluate your case.

