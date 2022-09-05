Will the AUXÍLIO BRASIL Payroll Loan be released this week? see the date

The beneficiaries of Brazil aid anxiously await the release of the new type of payroll loan.

According to information from the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, the credit of Brazil aid is very close to being released to the beneficiaries of the social program. The new credit modality undergoes the last adjustments to be operated by banks and made available to contracting parties with all the rules defined.

It is expected to be released this month. Therefore, there is a possibility that this week beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil can already contract the payroll loan.

“The law was passed, sanctioned by the president, and then the president signed a decree. The ordinance, the system for granting, licensing, homologation of these companies, a series of documents as well. I believe that by the beginning of next month (September) everything will be regulated”, informed the minister..

Who can hire and how will the Auxílio Brasil loan work?

The payroll loan may be contracted by the beneficiaries of the Brazil aid. The payment of the credit will be automatically deducted from the benefit of the person who hired it. According to the rules of the modality, each beneficiary may commit up to 40% of its aid.

When requesting the payroll loan, the beneficiary will undergo a credit analysis by the bank that is operating the modality, to find out if the beneficiary holder of the benefit can have access to the values.

Which banks will operate the new loan?

According to the minister, about 17 banks are confirmed to operate the payroll loan from the Brazil Aid.

“Today we already have almost 17 financial institutions approved by the Ministry of Citizenship that are able to grant payroll loans. It is a number that shows the interest of the market in making consigned credit available to this population”, he said.

Some banks have already confirmed the credit operation as of September, such as Caixa Econômica Federal, Banco Pan, Banco Safra, BMG, Daycoval and Facta Financeira.

According to Banco Agi, the release of the modality is confirmed. “Agi already offers payroll-deductible loans to beneficiaries of the INSS and now it also offers to beneficiaries of the Brazil aid”, said the institution.

However, some institutions have already confirmed that they will not participate in the credit operation, such as Banco Bradesco. Banco Itaú and Santander also confirmed that they will not carry out the service.