With a skating rink on stage, Matuê opens Sunset this Sunday; check out the exclusive setlist | Rock in Rio

The day has barely begun, but Matuê is already breaking everything with a lot of trap on the Sunset Stage, in Rock in Rio 2022! And, as we know that you, our Marias Fifis of the heart, love first-hand information, here it goes: the multi already got the exclusive setlist of the show for you!
Matuê performs on the Sunset Stage of Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Beto Roma/Multishow
Matuê’s show at Rock in Rio 2022 has a skating rink on stage — Photo: Beto Roma/Multishow
It is the first time that Matuê performs at Rock in Rio, and there will be a tribute to the band Charlie Brown Jr., with two members of the group: Penguin and Heitor. Impossible to miss it!
Matuê’s setlist for Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Multishow
Have you checked out today’s lineup? Take a look here and schedule your concert marathon today:
World Stage: 16:15 – Jota Quest; 18:25 – IZA; 20:35 – Demi Lovato; 11pm – Justin Bieber.
Sunset Stage: 15:10 – Matuê; 17:20 – Luísa Sonza + Marina Sena; 7:30 pm – Emicida + Drik Barbosa, Rael, Priscilla Alcântara and Pastor Henrique Vieira; 21:55 – Gilberto Gil with family.
Favela Space: 4:30 pm – Taylor; 17:55 – Buchecha; 20h05 – Funk Orchestra.
New Dance Order: 16h – Maz; 17h – Öwnboss; 6pm – Gabe; 19:15 – Cat Dealers; 20:45 – Dubdogz; 10:15 pm – Sickick; 23:15 – Samhara; 01h – Liu; 02h30 – Lost Frequencies.
You can follow all the shows of Rock in Rio 2022 in a very special broadcast on Multishow and Canal BIS. The hottest behind the scenes of Cidade do Rock take over my social networks and, here on the website and at Humor Multishow, on YouTube, you can enjoy the podcast Ana e a Vegana, presented by none other than Ana Clara and Blogueirinha.