World Cup Album: Panini says he ‘implemented improvements’ after notification from Procon-SP

The publisher Panini said in a note that it increased the number of people and implemented improvements, including “exponentially increasing the volume of production of the album and stickers” of the Qatar World Cup, after being notified by Procon-SP.

The consumer protection agency, linked to the government of São Paulo, said this Friday (2) that it had notified Panini of problems in the marketing of kits/combos, albums and figurines for the football world cup, which will start on November.

Procon-SP says that it received 432 complaints related to non-delivery or delay in delivery of products only in August and made a series of questions to the publisher, which will have until Friday (9) to answer them.

wanted by InfoMoney about the notification from Procon-SP, Panini stated that “the volume of production of the album and stickers has been exponentially increasing” and that “it works continuously with partners and suppliers to meet the high demand for the product in the market”.

The company also said that, in order to “improve service and respond to demands, the company has increased the number of people focused on customer service and works with the URA system to streamline the process”.

He also said that he “has established several commercial partnerships with the main national retailers” to “seek alternatives for distribution to the consumer” and that “has been working intensively to resolve all requests in the shortest possible time and serve consumers with quality”.

