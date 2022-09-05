You can settle overdue installments of your financing with FGTS

Find out how to pay off up to 12 delayed installments of real estate financing using your FGTS balance in a simple and practical way.

While it’s not really a new subject, many people don’t know that they can use the Severance Indemnity Fund to clear their name. In this case, the FGTS serves to pay off a real estate financing that has delayed installments.

How to pay off installments with the fund?

You can pay off up to 12 installments of the financing that are in arrears if you have amounts within the FGTS.

To do this, just look for the agency where you made the financing, talk to the attendant and explain the situation. Ready, this procedure can be done every year, as long as there is a balance in the guarantee fund.

Remember that you must have 3 years of work with contributions, not own any other property in your name or have a parallel real estate loan.

Check when the FGTS can currently be withdrawn:

The values ​​of FGTS active and inactive can be withdrawn in the following situations:

Source: fgts.gov.br