You can settle overdue installments of your financing with FGTS

Find out how to pay off up to 12 delayed installments of real estate financing using your FGTS balance in a simple and practical way.
While it’s not really a new subject, many people don’t know that they can use the Severance Indemnity Fund to clear their name. In this case, the FGTS serves to pay off a real estate financing that has delayed installments.
See too: Caixa releases FGTS WITHDRAWAL for September with an additional of up to R$ 2,900
How to pay off installments with the fund?
You can pay off up to 12 installments of the financing that are in arrears if you have amounts within the FGTS.
To do this, just look for the agency where you made the financing, talk to the attendant and explain the situation. Ready, this procedure can be done every year, as long as there is a balance in the guarantee fund.
Remember that you must have 3 years of work with contributions, not own any other property in your name or have a parallel real estate loan.
Check when the FGTS can currently be withdrawn:
The values of FGTS active and inactive can be withdrawn in the following situations:
Source: fgts.gov.br
- On dismissal, made by the employer, without just cause;
- Upon termination by agreement;
- At the end of the contract for a specified period;
- Upon termination of the contract due to the total extinction of the company; suppression of part of its activities; closing of any of its establishments, branches or agencies; death of the individual employer or declaration of nullity of the employment contract, when the right to salary is maintained;
- Upon termination of the contract due to reciprocal fault or force majeure;
- In retirement;
- In the case of personal, urgent and serious need, resulting from a natural disaster, which has reached the worker’s area of residence, when the emergency situation or the state of public calamity is thus recognized, by means of an ordinance of the Federal Government;
- In the suspension of Independent Work;
- On the death of the worker;
- When the holder of the linked account is 70 years of age or older;
- When the worker or his dependent is HIV positive;
- When the worker or his dependent is affected by a malignant neoplasm;
- When the worker or his dependent is in a terminal stage, due to illness;
- When the account remains without deposit for three uninterrupted years whose removal has occurred until 07/13/90;
- When the worker stay for three uninterrupted years outside the FGTS regime, whose removal has occurred as of 07/14/90;
- In the amortization, settlement of the debt balance and payment of part of the installments acquired in consortium real estate systems;
- Settlement or amortization of debt or payment of part of the housing financing installments;
- In the acquisition of Orthosis and/or Prosthesis not related to the surgical procedure and included in the OPM Table, from SUS, to promote accessibility and social inclusion.