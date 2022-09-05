Young man stabbed in robbery asked girl to date hours before he died

posted on 04/09/2022 23:09 / updated on 04/09/2022 23:16



Young man was killed in front of his girlfriend – (Credit: Social Networks)

Murdered with a stab wound to the chest during a robbery, 18-year-old Bernardo Brasil Peres died hours after asking a girl out on a date. The young man was attacked while he was with his girlfriend in a square on QR 210 in Samambaia. CCTV cameras on the street recorded the criminals’ actions.

The robbery (robbery followed by death) took place on Friday night (2/9). In an interview given to Mail, Army warrant officer and father of Bernardo, José Gustavo Sousa Peres, 47, said that his son had known his girlfriend for just under two months and, on the same day of the crime, decided to ask her out on a date. “It was the first girl he dated, he kissed. He was a gentleman and took her to the subway station often,” he reported.

For four years, Bernardo studied at the Colégio Militar de Brasília (CMB) and finished high school at the end of last year. The couple used to study together, as they had the dream of passing the entrance exam for the medical course. “He was a very smart boy who focused on his studies. You would never see him speak ill of anyone. He was always smiling,” declared the father.

The young man lived with his mother and stepfather in Águas Claras and visited his father every three months in Belo Horizonte (MG). Bernardo was buried under such commotion and revolt this Sunday afternoon (4/9), at Campo da Esperança Cemetery.

The crime

CCTV footage of a road recorded the action of the criminals. At around 9:10 pm on Friday, two men in shorts and a hooded jacket walk down a street and pass the couple, who are just ahead sitting on a concrete bench.

Seconds later, one of the robbers returns and approaches the victims. The young man’s girlfriend falls to the ground and, in a quick action, the author stabs Bernardo in the abdomen and flees taking his belongings. According to the father, the son was scared and tried to defend his girlfriend.

The young man was rescued by the Military Fire Department of the DF (CBMDF) and sent to the Taguatinga Regional Hospital (HRT), but he could not resist his injuries and died. Military police patrolled the region looking for the killer, but were unable to find him. The 26th Police Station is investigating the case.