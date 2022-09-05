Yuri Alberto finally speaks out after making fun of Inter

Two months after being announced at Corinthians, Yuri Alberto faced Inter for the first time since leaving Porto Alegre. The striker was the author of the second goal of the alvinegra team, which put the team ahead on the scoreboard after Inter opened the scoring after 49 seconds. With that, after the confrontation, Yuri manifested himself for the first time after all the controversy that involved his trip to Timão.

Asked about the video he posted in his presentation, in which he started with an allusion to the traditional flute of the DVD between the teams, the alvinegro striker stated that he did not realize the fact, and that the reason he shared it was only the illustrated goals in the material.

“I ended up not even bothering about it. I never went deep to find out about it. I just saw the video of my goals and wanted to share. I’m very grateful to Inter and now I’m very grateful here”, said the Corinthians striker.

Yuri Alberto denied horn to Inter

In addition, the striker responded about the celebration he displayed after pushing against Daniel’s goal. According to Yuri, it would be disrespectful to the defending team not to celebrate an important goal, in which it meant the alvinegra turn in the confrontation.

“When I played for Inter, I scored at Santos, which is my former club, and I celebrated the same. There’s no way not to celebrate, otherwise it’s a lack of respect for Corinthians “, added the player.

Yuri Alberto left Inter for Zenit and ended up returning to Brazil after a few months in the old continent. When everyone thought that the destination would be Colorado, the striker surprised by going to Corinthians, something that stirred the affection that the alvirrubro fan had for the athlete.