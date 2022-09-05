Yuri Alberto is the best evaluated by Corinthians in a low average night; steering wheel and technician are bad

Corinthians drew 2-2 with Internacional this Sunday and rose one position in the G4 of the Brazilian Championship. The result at Neo Química Arena was directly reflected in the Fan Notesof my wheel.
The best on the field, according to Fiel in a vote after the game, was striker Yuri Alberto. The player starred in the famous ‘law of the ex’ and scored against the ex-club, making Timão’s second goal in the match. With that, shirt 9 received an average of 7 and was elected the star of the match.
Scorer of the first white-and-white goal of the afternoon, Balbuena received a score of 6.2 from Fiel, getting the third highest score of the night. Cássio and Fausto Vera share second place on the podium, with a 6.3 rating for each.
The negative highlight of the night was midfielder Roni, who came on in the second half in place of Giuliano. Shirt 29 received an average of 1. Among the lowest averages, coach Vítor Pereira also stands out, who scored 1.8 in the final vote – see all notes below.
Corinthians will return to the field next Sunday, at 4 pm, when they visit São Paulo, in Morumbi. The confrontation is valid for the 26th round of the Brasileirão and precedes the decisive match against Fluminense, for the Copa do Brasil.
Check out the notes from the Corinthians fans *
|holders
|cassio
Average rating: 6.3
Reviews received: 1,486
|Fagner
Average rating: 4.1
Reviews received: 1,478
|Gil
Average rating: 3.6
Reviews received: 1,495
|babble
Average rating: 6.2
Reviews received: 1,483
|Fábio Santos
Average rating: 5.1
Reviews received: 1,451
|Fausto Vera
Average rating: 6.3
Reviews received: 1,469
|Ramiro
Average rating: 3.3
Reviews received: 1,483
|Giuliano
Average rating: 3.6
Reviews received: 1,473
|Gustavo Silva
Average rating: 3.9
Reviews received: 1,469
|Roger Guedes
Average rating: 4.4
Reviews received: 1,490
|Yuri Alberto
ace of the match
Average rating: 7.0
Reviews received: 1,485
|reservations
|Rafael Ramos
Average rating: 2.6
Reviews received: 1,392
|Ron
Average rating: 1.0
Reviews received: 1,516
|Bruno Mendez
Average rating: 4.3
Reviews received: 1,422
|Cantillo
Average rating: 2.4
Reviews received: 1,443
|Mateus Vital
Average rating: 3.5
Reviews received: 1,430
|Technician
|Victor Pereira
Average rating: 1.8
Reviews received: 1508
|Referee
|Braulio da Silva Machado
Average rating: 3.4
Reviews received: 1162
|Total votes: 26,135
*Notes from fans registered until 09/04/2022 at 20:24. The evaluations of Corinthians 2 x 2 Internacional players, coach and referee will remain open for the public to vote until 09/05/2022 at 16:00.
