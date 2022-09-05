Yuri Alberto is the best evaluated by Corinthians in a low average night; steering wheel and technician are bad

Corinthians drew 2-2 with Internacional this Sunday and rose one position in the G4 of the Brazilian Championship. The result at Neo Química Arena was directly reflected in the Fan Notesof my wheel.

The best on the field, according to Fiel in a vote after the game, was striker Yuri Alberto. The player starred in the famous ‘law of the ex’ and scored against the ex-club, making Timão’s second goal in the match. With that, shirt 9 received an average of 7 and was elected the star of the match.

Scorer of the first white-and-white goal of the afternoon, Balbuena received a score of 6.2 from Fiel, getting the third highest score of the night. Cássio and Fausto Vera share second place on the podium, with a 6.3 rating for each.

The negative highlight of the night was midfielder Roni, who came on in the second half in place of Giuliano. Shirt 29 received an average of 1. Among the lowest averages, coach Vítor Pereira also stands out, who scored 1.8 in the final vote – see all notes below.

Corinthians will return to the field next Sunday, at 4 pm, when they visit São Paulo, in Morumbi. The confrontation is valid for the 26th round of the Brasileirão and precedes the decisive match against Fluminense, for the Copa do Brasil.

Check out the notes from the Corinthians fans *

holders cassio

Average rating: 6.3

Reviews received: 1,486 Fagner

Average rating: 4.1

Reviews received: 1,478 Gil

Average rating: 3.6

Reviews received: 1,495 babble

Average rating: 6.2

Reviews received: 1,483 Fábio Santos

Average rating: 5.1

Reviews received: 1,451 Fausto Vera

Average rating: 6.3

Reviews received: 1,469 Ramiro

Average rating: 3.3

Reviews received: 1,483 Giuliano

Average rating: 3.6

Reviews received: 1,473 Gustavo Silva

Average rating: 3.9

Reviews received: 1,469 Roger Guedes

Average rating: 4.4

Reviews received: 1,490 Yuri Alberto

ace of the match

Average rating: 7.0

Reviews received: 1,485 reservations Rafael Ramos

Average rating: 2.6

Reviews received: 1,392 Ron

Average rating: 1.0

Reviews received: 1,516 Bruno Mendez

Average rating: 4.3

Reviews received: 1,422 Cantillo

Average rating: 2.4

Reviews received: 1,443 Mateus Vital

Average rating: 3.5

Reviews received: 1,430 Technician Victor Pereira

Average rating: 1.8

Reviews received: 1508 Referee Braulio da Silva Machado

Average rating: 3.4

Reviews received: 1162 Total votes: 26,135

*Notes from fans registered until 09/04/2022 at 20:24. The evaluations of Corinthians 2 x 2 Internacional players, coach and referee will remain open for the public to vote until 09/05/2022 at 16:00.

