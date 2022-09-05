Yuri Alberto is the best evaluated by Corinthians in a low average night; steering wheel and technician are bad

Corinthians drew 2-2 with Internacional this Sunday and rose one position in the G4 of the Brazilian Championship. The result at Neo Química Arena was directly reflected in the Fan Notesof my wheel.

The best on the field, according to Fiel in a vote after the game, was striker Yuri Alberto. The player starred in the famous ‘law of the ex’ and scored against the ex-club, making Timão’s second goal in the match. With that, shirt 9 received an average of 7 and was elected the star of the match.

Scorer of the first white-and-white goal of the afternoon, Balbuena received a score of 6.2 from Fiel, getting the third highest score of the night. Cássio and Fausto Vera share second place on the podium, with a 6.3 rating for each.

The negative highlight of the night was midfielder Roni, who came on in the second half in place of Giuliano. Shirt 29 received an average of 1. Among the lowest averages, coach Vítor Pereira also stands out, who scored 1.8 in the final vote – see all notes below.

Corinthians will return to the field next Sunday, at 4 pm, when they visit São Paulo, in Morumbi. The confrontation is valid for the 26th round of the Brasileirão and precedes the decisive match against Fluminense, for the Copa do Brasil.

Check out the notes from the Corinthians fans *

holders
Çcassio
Average rating: 6.3
Reviews received: 1,486
Fagner Conserva LemosFagner
Average rating: 4.1
Reviews received: 1,478
Carlos Gilberto Nascimento SilvaGil
Average rating: 3.6
Reviews received: 1,495
fabibabble
Average rating: 6.2
Reviews received: 1,483
FFábio Santos
Average rating: 5.1
Reviews received: 1,451
Fausto Mariano VeraFausto Vera
Average rating: 6.3
Reviews received: 1,469
Ramiro Moschen BenettiRamiro
Average rating: 3.3
Reviews received: 1,483
Giuliano Victor dePaulaGiuliano
Average rating: 3.6
Reviews received: 1,473
Gustavo Henric da SilvaGustavo Silva
Average rating: 3.9
Reviews received: 1,469
RRoger Guedes
Average rating: 4.4
Reviews received: 1,490
Yuri Alberto Monteiro da SilvaYuri Alberto
ace of the match
Average rating: 7.0
Reviews received: 1,485
reservations
Rafael AntRafael Ramos
Average rating: 2.6
Reviews received: 1,392
Roni Medeiros de MouraRon
Average rating: 1.0
Reviews received: 1,516
Bruno MBruno Mendez
Average rating: 4.3
Reviews received: 1,422
VCantillo
Average rating: 2.4
Reviews received: 1,443
Mateus da Silva Vital AssumpMateus Vital
Average rating: 3.5
Reviews received: 1,430
Technician
VVictor Pereira
Average rating: 1.8
Reviews received: 1508
Referee
Braulio da Silva Machado
Average rating: 3.4
Reviews received: 1162
Total votes: 26,135

*Notes from fans registered until 09/04/2022 at 20:24. The evaluations of Corinthians 2 x 2 Internacional players, coach and referee will remain open for the public to vote until 09/05/2022 at 16:00.

