Yuri Alberto reveals conversation with Rger Guedes after lost goal in Corinthians draw

This Sunday, Corinthians drew 2-2 with Internacional at Neo Química Arena, in a game valid for the Brazilian Championship. Balbuena and Yuri Alberto scored goals for Timão. Róger Guedes missed an opportunity face to face with Daniel in the final minutes of the first stage. The shirt 9 of the alvinegro club revealed that he sympathized with his companion after the bid.

“He was lamenting after missing the chance we had there. I talked to him, that he was going to have another opportunity and that he was going to do it. We have to help the partner. I’ve also been through many moments like these, making mistakes with an easy submission, which we usually don’t make mistakes, because of confidence we end up making mistakes”, said Yuri Alberto in the mixed zone of Neo Química Arena.

The game was 2 to 1 for Corinthians. In stoppage time, Gustavo Silva pulled a fast counterattack and served Róger Guedes. Shirt 10 tried to finish off face to face with the goalkeeper, but Daniel saved it. Internacional drew level in the second half with a goal from Alan Patrick.

On the other hand, Yuri Alberto scored the second goal for Corinthians. Shirt 9 applied the “law of the ex”, as he has already played for Internacional. The striker talked about the feat in the match and asked Timão to focus on the next round of the Brasileirão, against São Paulo.

“But I’m very happy, happy for another goal and that we can keep working, so that we can leave with the three points at the weekend”, said Yuri Alberto, who scored for the fourth time with the Corinthians shirt.

The alvinegro club will have a free week of training until the next game. Corinthians returns to the field next Sunday, at 4 pm. Timão faces São Paulo, in Morumbi, for the Brazilian Championship.

