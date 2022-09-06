10 Minecraft Buildings That Will Amaze You | adventure games

Minecraft is an adventure game that is very successful because of its construction mechanics, which allows you to build several (and large) works. Some players even focus only on this part of the game and dedicate long hours of the day to making real-world reproductions. In addition, there are also those who rebuild areas inspired by other games and even recreate unexpected works of art. Check out 10 amazing buildings in Minecraft below.

🎮 Xbox Game Pass: Microsoft confirms family plan, but Brazil is left out

1 of 11 Minecraft is one of the most popular adventure games — Photo: Disclosure / Mojang Studios Minecraft is one of the most popular adventure games — Photo: Disclosure / Mojang Studios

👉 Is Fortnite free? See the TechTudo Forum

For fans of the Lord of the Rings film and book franchise, the citadel of Minas Tirith, created by user EpicQuestz, is one of the most interesting maps to visit. The construction, based on the work of author JRR Tolkien, reproduces in great detail the seven rings on different levels of the city, with towers, catapults and interiors. The recreation of the city was initially done with Iron blocks and then upgraded to Quartz blocks when these became available in the game.

2 of 11 Minas Tirith from The Lord of the Rings in Minecraft impresses with the verticality of the project and its different levels — Photo: Reproduction/Combass Minas Tirith from The Lord of the Rings in Minecraft impresses with the verticality of the project and its different levels — Photo: Reproduction/Combass

The Minas Tirith map is an impressive 500 blocks wide by over 300 blocks high, and the project took nearly a year to complete. Later, users used the same original map to create higher quality 3D-rendered versions to take higher resolution photos.

The iconic historic ship, also very popular from the James Cameron movie, has been recreated countless times in Minecraft, and each player can find their favorite version of it in different sizes and levels of detail. One of the most interesting was created by Miquel Sánchez Olmos for Minecraft Education Edition, the educational version of the game for schools.

3 of 11 There are many versions of Titanic for Minecraft and the educational proposal makes this edition one of the most interesting — Photo: Reproduction/Minecraft Education There are many versions of Titanic for Minecraft and the educational proposal makes this edition one of the most interesting — Photo: Reproduction/Minecraft Education

In this version, the interior of the ship is empty and students try to fill it as an activity, while receiving instructions from Titanic’s captain Edward Smith. There are also Redstone challenges to gain access to the bottom of the ship.

3. Westeros from Game of Thrones

Just as there are projects to recreate Tolkien’s Middle Earth, other high fantasy series also get a lot of attention from builders, such as Game of Thrones. The WesterosCraft server is all based on the land of Westeros from the books by author George RR Martin and can be visited online, but only with the Minecraft: Java Edition version.

4 of 11 WesterosCraft is a gigantic Minecraft project, a must for Game of Thrones fans — Photo: Playback/WesterosCraft WesterosCraft is a gigantic Minecraft project, a must for Game of Thrones fans — Photo: Reproduction/WesterosCraft

The project was recognized by the official Minecraft website as one of the largest in existence, in production for over 10 years on a map of more than 59,000 by 22,000 blocks in length. The map has been created by dozens of online players through the ages, led by creator Will Blew and project manager Jacob Granberry. The server already has more than half of the 500 cities in Westeros, with landmark locations like King’s Landing, Dragonstone Castle, Winterfell and more.

Minecraft can be a challenging game on its higher difficulty levels, but for players who want something on the Dark Souls level, SeriousCraft user’s Elden World map is the best choice. Based on From Software’s Elden Ring game, the adventure map features approximately 15 hours of content, and allows you to face square versions of some of the game’s bosses.

5 of 11 The Elden World map of Elden Ring in Minecraft does not only present places to visit, but a whole challenging adventure — Photo: Reproduction/LGSC Team The Elden World map of Elden Ring in Minecraft not only features places to visit, but a whole challenging adventure — Photo: Reproduction / LGSC Team

The map recreates several locations from The Lands Between, such as the Elden Tree, as well as 20 in-game dungeons, including Stormveil Castle. Users will be able to equip up to 50 different weapons and will have 30 armors to choose from. Just like in the real Elden Ring, you can also call your friends to help fight enemies.

Another project that recreates game maps is Rumsey’s stunning Crafting Azeroth, which features a 1:1 reproduction of the world of Blizzard’s popular MMORPG World of Warcraft. The map features areas such as Kalimdor, Eastern Kingdoms, Outland, Northrend and the Great Sea in a total of more than 100 billion blocks in size.

6 of 11 The recreation of Azeroth in Minecraft uses an automated system, but it still impresses in scale — Photo: Reproduction/Rumsey The recreation of Azeroth in Minecraft uses an automated system, but it still impresses in scale — Photo: Reproduction/Rumsey

However, Crafting Azeroth uses an automated process that reinterprets the World of Warcraft map instead of human players placing blocks. Although its creator had invested a lot of time to choose specific blocks to represent the more than 10 thousand textures of the MMORPG, when finished, the reproduction was ready in 48 hours. The map also includes caves and dungeons that are part of the main map, such as Blackrock Mountain, while others like Blackrock Depths are not present.

6. The Starry Night, by Van Gogh

One of the most creative ideas for a Minecraft map came from youtuber ChrisDaCow, who decided to recreate the famous artwork The Starry Night, by Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh, in 3D in the game. The user created his own pack of blocks to simulate brush strokes in the form of brushes, as if they were large painted areas.

7 of 11 The 3D version of The Starry Night in Minecraft brings a new point of view to the classic work — Photo: Reproduction/ChrisDaCow The 3D version of The Starry Night in Minecraft brings a new point of view to the classic work — Photo: Reproduction/ChrisDaCow

The recreation was laborious and featured some unconventional ideas. For example, using Glass blocks to create a cuter look for some materials and objects, such as trees. When finished, the map allowed to see the beautiful painting in a different way, without being stuck at a fixed angle, with the possibility of visiting the small village under the sky and walking through its streets.

7. Night City, from Cyberpunk

While many of the game-based maps offer flawless recreations, the Elysium Fire team’s Night City map is just inspired by the game’s version and goes its own way. It’s worth remembering that Cyberpunk 2077 and its city were based on a tabletop RPG called Cyberpuk 2020, so this Minecraft map can offer a world for players who want to roleplay with 3D assistance.

8 of 11 Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City becomes inspiration for this futuristic version of the city in Minecraft — Photo: Reproduction/Elysium Fire Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City becomes inspiration for this version of the futuristic city in Minecraft — Photo: Reproduction/Elysium Fire

Players will be able to tour the city’s suspended streets with futuristic vehicles, enter the large megacorporation buildings with dozens of floors and enjoy floating holographic images. The map, however, is notoriously heavy and can cause crashes on weaker PCs.

8. The Witcher’s Novigrad

A build that was also produced by the Elysium Fire team and followed similar ideas to Night City was The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s map of Novigrad. The detailed port city only takes inspiration from the video game version to create its own environment. Like Cyberpunk, The Witcher started outside the gaming world as a book series.

9 of 11 The Witcher’s Novigrad also had a version created in Minecraft by the same people responsible for Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City — Photo: Reproduction/Elysium Fire The Witcher’s Novigrad also had a version created in Minecraft by the same people responsible for Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City — Photo: Reproduction/Elysium Fire

As in the capital of Gondor, the city of Novigrad has different vertical levels to explore, with houses on higher and lower parts of the mountains, as well as castles, walls and a large harbor, while at sea it is possible to visit a large ship. floating.

9. Hogwarts, from Harry Potter

The famous witchcraft school from the Harry Potter books and movies can become the setting for your Minecraft adventure with the “Witchcraft and Wizardry” map created by the Floo Network team. It is an adventure map in which players can explore the entire school of Hogwarts, recreated with countless types of Stone blocks, while completing quests, challenges and puzzles.

10 of 11 Hogwarts School in Witchcraft and Wizardy for Minecraft brings more secrets and content than users could imagine — Photo: Reproduction / Floo Network Hogwarts School in Witchcraft and Wizardy for Minecraft brings more secrets and content than users could imagine — Photo: Reproduction / Floo Network

This map includes the entire length of the school and its surroundings, filled with secret passages to discover, as well as Diagon Alley and the village of Hogsmaede. The gameplay uses mods, user-created modifications, to provide spells to users and also offer other activities such as attending classes and even playing Quidditch matches.

10. The Labyrinth, from The Shining

In the horror movie genre, user-produced map Chris-P recreates the tension-filled plant maze from director Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining. The user used a scene from the movie in which it is possible to see a miniature of the maze to recreate it with blocks of Leaves and allow players to experience the same sensation as the protagonist Jack Torrance, perhaps with an ax in hand.

11 of 11 Visiting the labyrinth of The Shining may not be a smooth experience, but it is very curious — Photo: Reproduction/Chris-P Visiting the labyrinth of The Shining may not be a smooth experience, but it is very curious — Photo: Reproduction/Chris-P

A curiosity is that Chris-P wanted to complement the map with the Overlook Hotel, which appears in the film, but found that would be impossible. The recordings were made in a real location, but the version of the hotel that appears in the film is physically impossible to exist, as there are corridors, doors and windows that would overlap or lead nowhere.