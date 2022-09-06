11 Joinville residents win awards this Sunday

After the results of this Sunday’s Trimania, 4th, 11 people from Joinville were drawn in the North edition. Only two of them, however, won higher prizes, with the majority taking home BRL 1,000 in the 30 Super Giros.

The main prize was accumulated in R$ 200 thousand, being R$ 140 thousand in the car a Toro Endurance and another R$ 60 thousand, ended up being divided by two winners. Emerson Emidio de Paula, from Barra Velha, and Gislaine da Costa, from Jaraguá do Sul, were the big winners. They will split and get R$100,000 in prizes each.

Check out this Sunday’s full result, 4.

Next Sunday, September 11, the card will be more expensive, at the price of R$ 20. The prizes will also be higher. The value of the main prize is R$ 215 thousand, with a Tracker valued at R$ 115 thousand and a cash value of R$ 100 thousand.

The three draws, which have the second best prize, will give the winners the value of R$ 100,000. Meanwhile, the Super Giro will be worth R$ 2 thousand

Main results of Joinville:

First draw (R$ 10 thousand)

Jorge Hoepers
Fatima

Second draw (R$ 10,000, divided into four people)

Rubens Petry
Saint Anthony

30 lucky spins (BRL 1,000 each)

Francisco Amaro de Souza
Adventurous

Joao Claudio Alves de Carvalho
Forest

Jessica Tomasi
Adventurous

Josias Cardozo
Paradise Garden

Wanderley Prestes
Middle Hill

Lucindo Obregao da Silva
good retreat

Roque Mazzolli
thorns

Tarcizio Vicente Nicolodi
Forest

Everton Altrak
new village

