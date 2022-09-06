113 Brazilian billionaires were born in São Paulo

Getty Images

São Paulo is the state with the largest number of brazilian billionaires. Of the 284 positions on the Forbes Brazil list for 2022, 113 are occupied by the super-rich from São Paulo.

The multinational Weg (WEGE3) boosted Santa Catarina to second place. The state has 38 billionaires, 29 of whom are shareholders of the energy company. Rio de Janeiro appears in third place, with 35 names, including the Marinho brothers, from Rede Globo, the four partners of 3G Capital (Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Herrmann Telles, Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira and Alexandre Behring) and members of Moreira Salles family, from Itaú Unibanco.

Of the 26 federative units in the country plus the Federal District, 14 of them have a Brazilian billionaire born in the state. They are: Bahia, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Pará, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and São Paulo.

Forbes

The biggest São Paulo billionaire is Eduardo Saverin, second place in the general ranking, with an estimated fortune of R$ 52.80 billion. Facebook co-founder Saverin saw his fortune decrease by 46% in the last year due to the fall in the shares of the company’s parent company (Meta) in that period.

Following Saverin appears Jacob Safra and his three brothers Esther Safra, Alberto Safra and David Safra. banker’s children Joseph Yacoub Safra (1938-2020), the fortune of the São Paulo heirs is estimated at R$ 38.9 billion, an increase of 10% compared to last year’s value.

The top 3 among São Paulo billionaires closes with the Moraes family, owner of the Votorantim group. The estimated fortune of R$ 20.65 billion is divided between the sons of the founder José Ermírio de Moraes (1900-1973) and his grandchildren.

THE list of brazilian billionaires follows the criteria of the North American Forbes, which has shareholdings in companies listed on stock exchanges as the main source of information. The cut-off date for the assessment of equity was May 31, 2022.

States with the highest number of billionaires

Sao Paulo: 113

Santa Catarina: 38

Rio de Janeiro: 35

Minas Gerais: 25

Rio Grande do Sul: 17

Ceará: 16

Pernambuco: 7

Goiás: 6

Paraná: 6

Maranhao: 4

Bahia: 3

Holy Spirit: 1

Para: 1

Paraiba: 1

Birthplace unknown: 7

Check out the ten São Paulo billionaires list by Forbes:

1. Eduardo Saverin

Net worth: BRL 52.80 billion

Age: 40 years

Born: Sao Paulo

Heritage Origin: Facebook

List position: 2nd

Due to the dramatic drop in the price of his shareholding in Meta (owner of Facebook), Eduardo Saverin returned to second place on the list, behind Lemann. A resident of Singapore since 2012, the Facebook co-founder maintains B Capital, an investment company focused on startups. Its scope of action is mainly concentrated in Asia and the USA. One of his most recent bets was the Israeli cybersecurity company Perimeter. This year, Saverin even made moves to list B Capital on the New York Stock Exchange, but ended up giving up on the operation because of market volatility.

2. Jacob, Esther, Alberto and David Safra

Net worth: BRL 38.90 billion

Age: 46, 44, 42 and 37 years old

Born: Sao Paulo

Origin of equity: Banco Safra

List position: 5th

Joseph Safra’s four children inherited a little less than half of the banker’s estate, who died in December 2020. Jacob Safra is responsible for Swiss bank J. Safra Sarasin, Safra National Bank of New York and the family’s real estate in United States. David manages Banco Safra in Brazil. Esther Safra Dayan is a great philanthropist. Alberto was on the board of Banco Safra until 2019, when he left the institution in São Paulo to dedicate himself to ASA Investments, an independent asset management company.

3. Ermírio Pereira de Moraes

Net worth: BRL 20.65 billion

Age: 89 years

Born: Sao Paulo

Origin of equity: Votorantim

List position: 12th

The youngest of the four children of José Ermírio de Moraes (1900-1973), founder of Votorantim, from Pernambuco, Ermírio Pereira shared the management of the group with his two brothers and brother-in-law Clóvis Scripilliti (1925-2000) until its restructuring in 2017. its participation, but no longer acts in the day to day of the company, which in 2021 made the IPO of CBA (Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio) at B3.

4. Luís Ermírio de Moraes and family

Net worth: BRL 20.65 billion

Age: 64 years

Born: Sao Paulo

Origin of equity: Votorantim

List position: 12th

After the death of Antônio Ermírio de Moraes (1928-2014), his nine children and heirs took over the businessman’s share in Votorantim Participações, founded by his grandfather, José Ermírio de Moraes (1900-1973). Luís, who represents the family on the list, is on the board of Nexa Resources, the leader in zinc production in Brazil.

5. Maria Helena Moraes Scripilliti and family

Net worth: BRL 20.65 billion

Age: 91 years

Born: Sao Paulo

Origin of equity: Votorantim

List position: 12th

The only woman among the four children of businessman José Ermírio de Moraes (1900-1973), founder of Votorantim. Maria Helena is the widow of Clóvis Scripilliti (1925-2000), who had a strong presence with her father-in-law in the Northeast in the 1960s and 1970s. The family still owns 100% of the empire, the fifth largest diversified industrial group in Latin America, operating in more than 20 countries.

6. Walter Faria

Net worth: BRL 16.70 billion

Age: 66 years

Born: Sao Paulo

Origin of assets: Grupo Petrópolis

List position: 17th

Owner of Grupo Petrópolis since 1998, Faria grew by managing to place the company among the three largest breweries in the country, with the success of the Itaipava, Crystal and, more recently, Petra brands. Privately held, the company is one of the largest event sponsors in the country.

7. José João Abdalla Filho

Net worth: BRL 15.40 billion

Age: 77 years

Born: Sao Paulo

Origin of equity: Classic Bank

List position: 18th

Son of São Paulo businessman JJ Abdalla, Juca owns Banco Clássico, through which he invests in companies that provide public services, such as Eletrobras and Cemig. Its portfolio also includes companies such as Petrobras and Engie. In 1989, his family ceded the area where today is Parque Villa-Lobos to the city of São Paulo. The indemnification was only closed 14 years later, in 2003, for R$ 2.5 billion.

8. Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello

Net worth: BRL 14.50 billion

Age: 72 years

Born: Sao Paulo

Heritage origin: Cosan

List position: 19th

Controlling Cosan, the world’s largest sugarcane processor, Ometto was the first Brazilian mill owner to make an IPO on Bovespa, in 2005. Two years later, he became the first

ethanol billionaire in the world. Coming from one of the most traditional sugarcane families in the country, he joined Dutch Shell in 2010, culminating in the creation of Raízen, the largest global ethanol producer, which went public with B3 in 2021. Through Aguasanta, Ometto is also a major shareholder of Rumo (the largest railroad in Brazil), in addition to controlling Comgás. The entrepreneur also has a large real estate portfolio.

9. Maurizio Billi

Net worth: BRL 14.40 billion

Age: 65 years

Born: Sao Paulo

Origin of equity: Eurofarma

List position: 20th

Son of the founder, Maurizio is president and controller of Eurofarma, the third largest privately held pharmaceutical company in Brazil. Since 2009, the company has expanded throughout Latin America, with the purchase of manufacturing units. It is already present in 20 countries on the continent. Eurofarma was responsible for producing vaccines against Covid-19 in Brazil using Pfizer technology.

10. Abilio Dos Santos Diniz

Net worth: BRL 14 billion

Age: 85 years

Born: Sao Paulo

Origin of equity: GPA/Peninsula

List position: 21st

Founder of the Pão de Açúcar supermarket chain, which he left in 2013, Abilio Diniz is currently one of the largest individual shareholders and a member of the boards of the French giant Grupo Carrefour, globally and in Brazil. Through Península Participações, his investment company, Diniz invests, in addition to Carrefour, in companies such as the Benjamin bakery chain and the wine startup Wine.com.

