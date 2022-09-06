14 were arrested on the 1st weekend

Fourteen people were arrested and three teenagers were apprehended in the first weekend of Rock in Rio. The information is from the Secretary of State for the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro.

In a statement, the corporation informs that it has recovered cell phones and other products sold irregularly during its operations in the outer area of ​​the City of Rock.

The police also say that they mobilized 570 military police officers and 55 vehicles a day to patrol the event’s external perimeter, access corridors and public gathering places.

On social media, people who were at the festival reported thefts. One man said he was robbed and threatened with a knife.

Man, I have no words to congratulate the @rock in Rio for the unique experience given to me. Probably the first person in history to be robbed (at gunpoint, of course) in front of the World Stage. Seriously, I’m a lucky guy. — Caio Henriques (@caioeshenriques) September 3, 2022

Just so you don’t cause any more confusion: the robbery weapon was a knife. Probably a pocketknife or something. — Caio Henriques (@caioeshenriques) September 3, 2022

splash contacted the festival’s press office, which released the following note:

“The Rock in Rio organization reinforces that there are three lost and found points in the City of Rock and that the public should check these points to check for lost belongings. than 100 devices have already been returned to their owners on the same day. For records of thefts, the guideline is to go to Jecrim to register the occurrence”, says the festival.