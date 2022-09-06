230% higher interest than for retirees

Still waiting for the Ministry of Citizenship to release the regulation, the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan is close to being launched, leading banks to define how the credit offer will be. Service can be up to 230% more expensive than that charged on payroll loans for other groups.

The banks that intend to offer the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan are defining, internally, how they will offer the service to the beneficiary clients of the program. Due to the high risk of indebtedness, credit interest rates should be around 60% per year. The rates provided by the financial market exceed by 230% the interest rates charged to INSS retirees and pensioners (an average of 26% per year).

Banks’ request for the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan

Because of the high interest rates that some banks aim to charge, others are calling for stricter regulation of payroll loans, calling for an interest rate cap to be set. With the request, the government would be considering establishing this limit, including it in the regulations to be published.

The Auxílio Brasil payroll loan

The Auxílio Brasil payroll loan is aimed at program beneficiaries and will allow up to 40% of the base value of the benefit installment to be committed to contracting the service. Although those covered by the benefit receive R$ 600 monthly until December, the valid amount for the calculation is R$ 400, as it is the original value of the program.

The Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, said in an interview that the regulation is expected to be published in early September. However, in the Official Gazette (DOU) of this Tuesday (6), nothing related to the service was published.

Banks that will offer Auxílio Brasil payroll loan

Some of the main banks have already revealed whether or not they will offer the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan. Banks such as Itaú have announced that, for fear of default, they will not offer insurance, while other institutions have stated that they will offer the payroll loan, allowing customers to pre-register, informing their interest in the credit. Check out the banks that will offer the service:

Banks that have already confirmed that they WILL OPERATE:

Cashier

Pan Bank

Safra Bank

Banks that ARE EVALUATING the regulation and decide:

Banks that WILL NOT offer the payroll loan: