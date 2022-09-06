60% of Brazilian companies do not reach sales target for 2022

posted on 05/09/2022 05:58 / updated on 05/09/2022 05:59



Having a product or service that people need and promoting it on social media may not be enough to convert sales. A strategic plan is necessary and, as much as companies know about it, few put it into practice. So much so that 60% of Brazilian companies have not reached their sales targets in 2021. This is what the first edition of the Sales Panorama survey, carried out by RD Station with the support of TOTVS, Rock Content and The News, points out.

Even though the past year was still challenging for companies due to the implications of the pandemic, the number is a wake-up call. The survey collected 1,656 responses from companies in different segments, of different sizes and from all regions of the country between April 4th and 20th of this year.

“The big point is that the fact of not meeting the goals is due to poor planning”, says the director of RD Station and international expansion, Luis Lourenço. “If the company has good planning, even in a challenging scenario, it has goals that consider the context, scenario, history and delivery capacity.”

Lourenço points out that sales professionals have neglected these aspects, after all, 54% of companies still do not use tools to manage customer relationships. As there is no basis to monitor the movements, it is difficult to think of new strategies, which can influence the results of the following years.

Despite this, entrepreneurs are optimistic: 67% project growth of 10% to 50% in 2022, which can be explained by the economic recovery. However, while 94% of sales professionals agree that results depend on a well-structured process, only 31% of companies say they have a predictable, scalable and sustainable plan.

"There is a question of the human nature of effort and reward, which is often not immediate, it comes in the long term", says digital marketing specialist and co-founder of RD Station, André Siqueira. "Even with optimism, you have to adjust processes, planning, really understand why it's 10% or 50%, what are the fundamentals that will lead to this and what I'm going to do in practice to reach that number", guides Lourenço.





consumer journey

In May of this year, Brasas English Course implemented a customer relationship management tool in which it can monitor the entire consumer journey and the performance of the commercial team. Before, with data in spreadsheets, there was no way to keep track of details that impact the business today. Only in August of this year, the company surpassed the number of students and enrollments in 2019, the best year so far.