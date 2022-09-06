A 50-cent coin with an error can be worth almost R$ 2 thousand; see if you have

The area of ​​numismatics, which brings together collectors and scholars of rare and valuable coins and banknotesis also usually interested in those pieces that, for some reason, were produced with defects and ended up circulating anyway.

This is the case for a specific currency of 50 cents and that circulated even with a considerable production error. Manufactured in the year 2012this coin came out without the zero next to the number fivedue to an error by the Mint.

With the appearance of a 5 cent coin, but with the classic dimensions of the 50 cent coin, this piece is considered extremely rare and, precisely for this reason, it has been coveted by collectors and curious people.

With estimated sales value between BRL 1,500 and BRL 1,800this coin seems to be one of the most difficult to find — even so, it doesn’t hurt to check your piggy bank and see if, by any chance, you’re not the lucky owner of a rare and very valuable piece.

What defines the value of an old coin or banknote

The price of these copies is related to the rarity of each piece and, of course, to the good condition. The coins that were made in honor of the Olympic Games in Brazil, for example, although they are commemorative and beautiful, are not worth much, as the print runs were high and many people have these coins at home.

It is important to remember that this text is informative, only. Tudo Bahia has no contact with collectors and buyers and does not carry out any type of trading in collectibles.