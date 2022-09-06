ACER Nitro 5 gaming notebook with a R$ 2,249 discount on Amazon

Do you want to take advantage of all that recent games have to offer and perform at the highest level? O gaming notebook ACER Nitro 5 in model version AN515-55-79X0 might be a good choice for you. And the best: it’s 30% off on Amazon.

ACER Notebook Gamer Nitro 5 Red backlit keyboard, Upgradeable, Anti-glare A…

BRL 6,899

What stands out most about the product is definitely its configuration. He has NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with 4GB of dedicated GDDR6 memory, which brings the performance you need to play with a high level of realism.

As for the design, it has a 15.6-inch screen, keyboard red backlit and Nitro Sense key Enabled for upgrade. In addition, the notebook comes with 10th Generation Six Core Intel Core i7-10750H processor with 8GB of RAM, which can be expanded up to 32GB.

Finally, the sound is also a highlight. It comes with DTS X:Ultra Audio and Acer TrueHarmony technology, which, according to the brand, transform your sound experience by ensuring clean and clear bass and treble sounds.

See also other offers:

➜ Discounted desktop RAM on AliExpress

➜ POCO M4 Pro discount on AliExpress

➜ Wireless headset at Amazon discount

It is worth mentioning that until the closing of this article, the product can be purchased for R$5,350. However, as it is a promotional action, the gaming notebook ACER Nitro 5 in black can have its price changed at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or units reserved for this offer.

Buy by clicking here!