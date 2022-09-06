Acne or Rosacea? Know the difference between the two skin changes

Acne or Rosacea? This is one of the biggest doubts people have when it comes to skin disease! But what is the difference between them anyway? According to dermatologist Paola Pomerantzeff, rosacea does not have blackheads and its main symptom is a persistent redness, which does not happen in acne. The location of conditions in the body also helps to differentiate them.

“Acne is found in various areas of the face, neck and back, while rosacea mainly affects the nose, cheeks and chin region,” says cosmetology specialist Cláudia Merlo.

Causes of acne and rosacea are not the same

She teaches that acne, for example, affects the hair follicles and sebaceous glands, has bacterial content in the pustules and is related to hormonal changes. “Rosacea has a vascular inflammatory component, causing redness, local swelling, a burning sensation, in addition to sterile pustules. The condition is also related to factors such as temperature changes and stress,” she adds.

According to vascular surgeon Aline Lamaita, patients with rosacea can also suffer from spider veins on the face, known as spider veins (spider veins, in free translation, because of the appearance). “These spider veins can appear on the cheek, cheekbones and nose in patients who have rosacea, and it is caused by anything that causes an inflammatory process, such as excessive sunbathing, for example,” he adds.

Find out about the treatments for both conditions at Toda Teen, partner of metropolises.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.