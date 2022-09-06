Activity of loan sharks in downtown Campo Grande creates parallel credit market for merchants

Crossing Afonso Pena, at the height of the Camelodromo, two apparently young men walk very fast with fanny packs across their chests. Interpellated by the report, but without knowing that we were from a newspaper, they are suspicious. We asked if they knew people who lent money in the area. One, more solicitously, stops, the other waits further on, fiddling with his cell phone. “How much do you need?” he says.

We explained that, in fact, we wanted to know more about how the loans worked and without answering the question again: “Where is your business?” Without being able to answer the question, we explained that we did not have a business, but that we were interested in borrowing money. “No, that’s not possible, we need to have somewhere to charge you”, he concludes.

Those two boys performed an activity as common in the region as it was illegal: loan sharking. Not everyone knows, but there is a very large flow of loan sharks there. The normalization of activity among traders in the region is noticeable. For those looking to borrow money, just ask one or two people, and you get to the ‘owners of the money’.

In a quick conversation with the owners of boxes inside the camelódromo, there was no one who didn’t know a loan shark. Out of it too.

In the case of the two men approached by the report, they were collectors. Agitated, always on their cell phones, they walked from one place to another, greeting and talking to everyone. They, it seems, also provide the ‘service’, or at least indicate others who do.

Generally, loans are made so that payment starts the next day. These are values ​​considered ‘low’, but can reach around R$ 3 thousand depending on who lends.

We asked if they know any Colombians, who are known for loans as well. Quite objectively, they say “no” and keep walking.

‘Colombian’ loan sharks

Many of these loans are made by the famous ‘Colombians’, men who even speak Portuguese, but with a strong Castilian accent, who borrow for local businesses.

O mediamax talked to one of them by WhatsApp without identifying himself.

In a quick conversation, a man on the other side didn’t linger on the subject so much, but said he could go to where he was to talk better. What did not happen.

The report, however, got details of how they work with a former employee of Colombian loan sharks. He worked several years for one of the biggest loan sharks in the state. He started out leafleting and then became a collector, a position of extreme trust.

“Here in Campo Grande, my role was to pamphlet in stores and businesses, this pamphlet had the values ​​and the payment plan that would usually be made in 20 days. In addition to this information, there was a contact number, who was responsible for receiving the call myself, the cell phone stayed with me”, he explains.

Leafleting was a way of attracting customers. “I would capture the client and pass it on to them to take the money and make his record”.

After a period working in Campo Grande, the employee went to Dourados and became a collector. Loans ranged from R$300.00 to R$3,000, always with 20 days for repayment, starting to pay the next day, and 20% interest. “If I took 300.00 I would pay 20 times of R$ 18.00”.

Also according to the former collector, he had a colleague who performed the same function, with more than 100 trades to receive on the day. About the Colombians, he claims that they were the ‘money men’. “Actually, their function was to take the money and receive it”.

O mediamax also spoke privately with a person inside the Federal Police Superintendence in Campo Grande who works in the immigration sector. According to this person, there are indeed many Colombians in the capital, but generally they report being self-employed as an occupation, which reinforces suspicion about the real activity they perform.

Is loan sharking a crime?

It is yes. Loan sharking consists of borrowing money at excessive interest, higher than those legally permitted by law, whose collection practice is considered a crime against the popular economy, called pecuniary or real usury.

O mediamax contacted the Military Police to find out if the police patrolling the region monitor and reprimand this type of crime, as well as if there are any statistical data. According to the PM, preventive and ostensive policing in the central region of the capital is carried out by the 1st Battalion of the PMMS, with reinforcement of other Specialized Units.

“As for the demand, the Military Police is at the disposal of society to assist in cases of crimes against the popular economy, however, we emphasize that the population must choose companies that follow the legal norms in force in the country”.