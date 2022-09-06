Actress detonated bad breath from Mar do Sertão star: “Unbearable”

Currently starring in Mar do Sertão, Globo’s six-hour soap opera, where Colonel Tertúlio lives, José de Abreu had some secrets exposed by veteran actress Maria Zilda.

In one of her celebrated lives on social media, the actress, who played Ângela in Carlos Lombardi’s plot, made a revelation about the backstage of Baby on Board. Shown between June 1988 and February 1989, the production was successful in Globo’s seven-hour range and was recently made available by Globoplay.

In the story, she lived a repressed and romantic spinster who falls in love with the voice of a radio announcer, Tonhão (José de Abreu), with whom she has sensual dreams and delusions. Over the course of the chapters, he ends up liking her in fact.

“I had a passion for the plot. And in the scenes only the character’s feet appeared because it was all a product of my imagination. Until they decided who would be the actor [para interpretar]. It was decided that it would be José de Abreu ”, he explained, when talking to Murilo Rosa, in November 2020.

Bad breath

The veteran spoke about the difficulty in recording scenes with Abreu, who, according to her, had bad breath.

“He was in a very crazy phase. He drank too much. And he was so compulsive that there were scenes where we were tied to a tree, back to back. You know he forced the stage manager to put the cachaça in his mouth”, he added.

But it didn’t stop there…

“So, man, when it was the kiss scene… Fuck, the person who smokes like hell. You know?” she exclaimed. “The question was, have you ever kissed someone with breath? Already! It was an unbearable thing. Evidently, he drank. Was [cena] external. He was sweaty and already smelled of sweat, more of a cigarette, more of a drink. It was an unbearable thing. Zé was an animal”, he added.

Problems behind the scenes

In a statement to the book A Seguir, Cenas do Primeiro Sábado, by André Bernardo and Cintia Lopes, the author of the novel himself mentioned that the coexistence between the two artists was not the best.