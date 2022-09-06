After controversies during production, ‘Don’t Worry Honey’ premieres at Venice Film Festival

It’s never good when the drama behind the camera is bigger than the one on screen. And that’s what’s happening with Do not worry, dearthe second feature film as director of the also actress Olivia Wildewhich made its world debut at the 79th Venice Film Festival. The film talks about Alice (Florence Pugh), who lives the perfect marriage with Jack (Harry Styles), in a seemingly perfect community as well.

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in a scene from the movie ‘Don’t Worry Honey’, which opens in Brazil on September 22 in Brazil. Photograph: Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP

First Wilde said he had fired Shia LaBeouf of the project to protect the production and the cast, as the actor’s process did not fit his method. Florence Pugh wouldn’t feel safe with him. In LaBeouf’s version, he left due to lack of availability for rehearsals. The actor leaked messages exchanged with Wilde, in which the director asked him to reconsider his departure. Then there were rumors that there was an unease between Pugh and the director, who began dating Styles during filming.

Asked about the matter at the press conference, which Florence Pugh did not attend, Wilde declined to speak. “Florence is a force, and we are so grateful that she is able to be here at the gala, being in production with Dune. I know as a director how disruptive it is not to have an actor even for a day. I am very grateful to her and Denis Villeneuve for helping us and I’m happy to be able to celebrate your work tonight. I can’t stress enough how grateful I am that she is our lead. She looks amazing in the movie,” Wilde said in the early afternoon interview. “Regarding the endless tabloid gossip and noise out there the internet feeds on, I see no need to contribute to that. I think he is well enough fed.” Shortly afterward, the press conference mediator cut a question about LaBeouf’s departure from the film. Pugh walked the red carpet at the Palazzo del Festival in the evening.

On the red carpet, Styles faced a crowd of fans rarely seen in Venice. He said he was new to the film world but was happy with the reception. At the press conference, he thanked the fans. “They always let me be myself, I could express myself, make the music I wanted. I know this is due to their support and the environment they created for me. I would hope to be able to give them that same space.”

Do not worry, dear is a kind of sunny dystopia, in which the image of perfection comes from the aesthetics of the 1950s and 1960s. Alice and Jack are a young couple who live in an ideal community, created for employees of the mysterious Victory Project. Any resemblance to the Manhattan Project, of creation of the nuclear bomb, is not a mere coincidence. Soon we realize something strange is happening there. For example, all the women involved in the project attend the same ballet class. But no one seems to notice, except Alice. Wilde began working on the project, along with screenwriter Katie Silbermanduring the Trump administration, questioning the former president’s slogan: Make America Great Again (Make America Great Again). This “again” usually refers to this America of the 1950s and 1960s, which many have as the ideal period, but it was perhaps only for some people – mostly straight white men. Do not worry, dearhowever, is current, talking about the autonomy of bodies and the complicity of some women with the forms of oppression against them.

The film is beautiful to watch, but it falls into some clichés, including visuals. It doesn’t get tired, but it even relies on the strong performance of Florence Pugh. Harry Styles can’t do much against her, which doesn’t get in the way because it makes some sense in the film.

Do not worry, dear It is scheduled to premiere on September 22 in Brazil.