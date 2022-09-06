After ‘Don’t Worry Honey’ controversies, Chris Pine goes viral for blasé face in interviews

Olivia Wilde and part of the cast of ‘Don’t Worry, HoneyThe’, Harry Stylethem, Gemma Chan and Chris Pineparticipated in a press conference at the Venice Film Festival this Monday (05), something normal until then.

However, the question session was marked by controversy, with journalists reinforcing the rivalry between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pughwho did not attend the event, and also the ban on questions related to Shia LaBeouf – which was withdrawn from production.

wilde dodged questions and praised pugh, trying to explain her absence at the press conference. However, something in particular drew attention, the clear dissatisfaction of actor Chris Pine, who with his totally blasé and uncomfortable face, barely managed to crack a smile.

Obviously, the internet played its part and posted commenting on the various moments when Chris Pine shows his discomfort for being at the ceremony. We even have a spitting moment of styles at the pine. Below you can see some simply hilarious reactions!

It is worth remembering that the feature will be released in national cinemas on September 22.

Olivia Wilde (‘Out of Series’) is responsible for directing.

In the plot, Alice is the perfect housewife, living in a utopian community in the California desert, along with her husband Jack. Hiding her frustrations, she ends up making a disturbing discovery that makes her question her reality.”impeccable“.

The cast still has Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler and Kate Berlant.

