After low blood pressure, Isabella Scherer is admitted to the ICU and worries followers: “Control my pressure”

Isabella Scherer went through one of the most exciting times of his life, but the reward came with a price tag. The winner of Masterchef Brazil gave birth to twins bento and Honey last Monday (29), but the procedure resulted in a drop in the influencer’s blood pressure.

To be more careful, today (5), Isabella was admitted to hospital to reduce the pressure. The blonde needed to spend some time in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of hospital unit in Sao Paulobut to the delight of the admirers, the Scherer stressed that everything is fine and that he should be discharged later today.

“Hey guys. I went back to the room yesterday. I had to stay in the hospital for a while. ICU to control my pressure,” he declared on social media. “Now it has stabilized and I must go home today,” added the former athlete’s daughter. Xuxawhich won the last edition of the culinary reality show of band.

It is worth remembering that the complications occurred shortly after the birth of the children and the cook told everything in more detail on the official profiles. “We were leaving today, but I had a peak pressure yesterday again. It was even louder than himself childbirth, was for 11/18. Let’s now adjust medication and see how I’m going to be in the next 24 hours,” she clarified.